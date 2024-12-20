The Jewish Sport Report: This Israeli star led Vermont to its first-ever NCAA soccer championship

This article was sent as a newsletter. Sign up for our weekly Jewish sports newsletter here.

Hello and happy Friday! It’s hard to believe that 2024 is already coming to an end. But you know what they say — time flies when you’re watching an Aerin Frankel supercut from this spring’s PWHL playoffs and counting down the days until the Jake Retzlaff matzah is released.

As the year draws to a close, we’re getting ready to release our annual list of the top Jewish sports moments of the past 12 months. What was your favorite? Drop us a line at sports@jta.org with your 2024 Jewish sports highlights, and stay tuned for our recap next week!

Yaniv Bazini leads UVM to soccer glory

As of one week ago, the University of Vermont had won a total of six national titles, all in skiing. But that changed on Monday night, as the Catamounts beat Marshall University in the NCAA Division I soccer championship.

Vermont was led this season by Israeli forward Yaniv Bazini, who scored a team-high 14 goals, one shy of tying the single-season program record.

The Ness Ziona native also proudly wore his Israeli identity on his sleeve. Last season, after scoring his first goal since the Oct. 7 attack, Bazini ran to the sideline, grabbed an Israeli flag, and draped it across his back. He clutched a flag again this week as he hoisted the championship trophy.

“When everything happened in Israel a year ago, I said, well, I won’t really help if I come back to Israel, but I can be the best ambassador, and to show people the real face [of Israel], not the one that they see in the social media,” Bazini told me in an interview hours before the title game.

After winning the championship, Bazini has set his sights on a pro career. He has entered today’s MLS Draft, and is considering a move abroad if his name isn’t called. He’s looking forward to the opportunity to continue representing Israel and the Jewish people on the pitch.

“I impacted a lot of people, and I’m happy that I’ll be in a bigger stage, that I can impact even more people and give them the power not to hide their identity,” he said.

Here’s his story.

Halftime report

HI, MAN. After a slow start to the NHL season, Edmonton Oilers winger Zach Hyman has exploded for eight goals in seven games so far this month. Hyman sustained a broken nose on Monday after taking a deflected puck to the face — but returned to action later in the contest. He didn’t seem too fazed by the injury: “Broken nose? Feel good,” he shrugged to reporters.

THE VOTES ARE I(A)N. Results for the 2025 Baseball Hall of Fame ballot are starting to trickle in, and Team Israel alum Ian Kinsler has officially become the first Jewish MLB player to receive a HOF vote since Shawn Green in 2013. Kinsler will have a ways to go to reach the 75% threshold required for induction, but is much more likely to surpass the 5% clip needed to remain on the ballot. With 8.2% of the vote counted, he’s at 3.1%.

MAZEL TOV. Philadelphia Phillies catcher Garrett Stubbs got married in Mexico last weekend, and according to People magazine, the festivities included a few Jewish traditions — including Stubbs breaking glass and the bride and groom being lifted in chairs during the horah.

SOLIDARITY. This week, Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler stopped by the traveling Nova music festival exhibit, which recently opened in Miami. Butler was among a number of high-profile visitors, and spoke with the mother of one of the victims.

Jews in sports to watch this weekend (all times ET)

🏒 IN HOCKEY…

Jakob Chychrun and the Washington Capitals host the Carolina Hurricanes tonight at 7 p.m. Zach Hyman and the Edmonton Oilers host Jake Walman, Luke Kunin and the San Jose Sharks Saturday at 4 p.m. Jeremy Swayman and the Boston Bruins host Jason Zucker and the Buffalo Sabres Saturday at 7 p.m. Adam Fox and the New York Rangers host the Hurricanes Sunday at 12:30 p.m. In the PWHL, Sam Cogan and the Toronto Sceptres host Montreal Saturday at 2 p.m., and Abbey Levy, Elle Hartje and the New York Sirens host Minnesota Sunday at 12 p.m.

⚽ IN SOCCER…

Manor Solomon and Leeds United host Oxford United Saturday at 10 a.m. in the Championship. Matt Turner and his Premier League squad Crystal Palace host Arsenal Saturday at 12:30 p.m.

🏈 IN FOOTBALL…

Anthony Firkser and the Kansas City Chiefs host the Houston Texans Saturday at 1 p.m. Firkser has appeared in two games with the defending champs, taking snaps on offense and special teams. Michael Dunn and the Cleveland Browns face the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday at 1 p.m., while Greg Joseph and the Washington Commanders — for whom the kicker debuted last week — host the Philadelphia Eagles at the same time.

🏀 IN BASKETBALL…

Deni Avdija and the Portland Trail Blazers face the San Antonio Spurs Saturday at 8:30 p.m. Domantas Sabonis, who is converting to Judaism, and the Sacramento Kings host the Los Angeles Lakers Saturday and the Indiana Pacers Sunday, both at 6 p.m. In the G League, Amari Bailey and the Long Island Nets host the San Diego Clippers today at 1 p.m. and the Rip City Remix Sunday at 3:30 p.m.

MLB celebrates Hanukkah

A Jewish employee group at MLB hosted its second annual Hanukkah party on Monday at the league’s headquarters in New York City. The gathering featured classic Hanukkah fare like latkes, jelly donuts and gelt. One could say it’s a miracle the oil lasted eight innings!

I rarely share LinkedIn posts here but this one is important, fills me with me so much pride, and I hope you can take a minute to check it out. 🙏🏼✡️⚾️ https://t.co/kvF2YKWzYD — Zack Raab (@ZackRaab) December 19, 2024

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Email

