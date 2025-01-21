New York Restaurant Week 2025: 9 Jewish and Jew-ish spots to try

New York’s twice-yearly Restaurant Week is back for its 2025 winter edition, featuring hundreds of restaurants offering special prix fixe menus from Tuesday, Jan. 21 through Sunday, Feb. 9.

This year, there are no kosher restaurants on the list. Fortunately, however, there are several participating Israeli, Jewish and Jew-ish spots that are offering special menus that range from $30 for a two-course lunch to $60 for a three-course dinner.

Of special note: Several participating restaurants were included on our list of 18 essential Israeli restaurants in New York City, so now’s a great time to save a few shekels on a tasty, multi-course meal.

Keep scrolling for our list of 9 Jewish (and Jew-ish) restaurants to try during this winter’s Restaurant Week.

250 Park Ave. South, Flatiron, Manhattan

Gramercy restaurant Barbounia, from Israeli chef Amitzur Mor, is offering a $45 two-course lunch and $60 three-course dinner for Restaurant Week. Diners can expect Israeli fusion dishes like chicken shish kebab with sumac and harissa-labneh sauce, wild mushroom soup with black truffle labneh mousse, and a few varieties of taboon oven-roasted vegetables. For dessert, the restaurant offers daily specials and homemade ice creams and sorbet, as well as a rosewater panna cotta with toasted nuts and kadaifi phyllo — a flavor combination resembling the Sephardic and Mizrahi traditional pudding, malabi.

25 11th Ave., Chelsea, Manhattan

At City Winery’s flagship Hudson River Park location, diners can expect a $45 lunch and $60 dinner special at this restaurant and winery from Michael Dorf, the Jewish founder of the iconic Knitting Factory nightclub. City Winery — known for its shows, ranging from music to comedy, as well as its annual Downtown Seder — offers a variety of kosher wines on its massive wine list. On the Restaurant Week menu: shredded brussels sprouts salad with bulgur, pistachio and pomegranate, and mains like grilled salmon with lemony chickpea salad and tzatziki, followed by labneh stewed cherries for dessert.

2454 Broadway, Upper West Side, Manhattan

On the Upper West Side, Israeli restaurant Dagon, founded in 2021, offers $30 two-course lunches and $45 three-course dinners during Restaurant Week. Diners can choose from entrees like plancha seared salmon (with pomegranate braised red cabbage and preserved lemon/apple butter) and oven roasted brook trout, served with rice pilaf and kale and date molasses.

124 Rivington St., Lower East Side, Manhattan

Lower East Side mainstay Essex — which is technically on Rivington Street — is the former location of Schapiro’s Winery, the city’s last kosher winery and a former bootleg alcohol operation during the Prohibition era. While their menu isn’t particularly Jewish, Essex is generally inspired by the Lower East Side, and Sunday brunch offers shakshuka, a North African egg and tomato dish which has become a staple in many Jewish homes. Dinner is $45 during Restaurant Week, including Sundays, and brunch or lunch is $30.

509 Amsterdam Ave., Upper West Side, Manhattan

Pickles and all kinds of pickled things are the star of the menu at Jacob’s Pickles, which specializes in Southern comfort food and also features Jewish-inspired items like kosher dill pickles and matzah ball soup. This Restaurant Week, diners can expect a $30 lunch and $45 dinner special, including Sundays.

464 Sixth Ave., Greenwich Village, Manhattan

From Chef Melanie Shurka, who is of Israeli-Iranian and Ashkenazi descent, Kubeh is named for the traditional dumpling found in Kurdish, Iraqi and Syrian cuisine. Kubeh’s Restaurant Week menu — which runs $30 for lunch and brunch and $45 for dinner — is full of Levantine and Jewish goodies, such as charred eggplant with marcona almonds, tahini, chickpea and pomegranate; seared halloumi with honey and rosemary and, of course, kubeh of the Iraqi and Kurdish varieties. For dessert, choose from brownies with Turkish coffee cream, pistachio baklava with rosewater syrup or a chocolate date bar with raw tahini, walnut and coconut.

2315 Broadway, Upper West Side, Manhattan

Owned by Jacob’s Pickles founder Jacob Hadjigeorgis, Maison Pickle, which specializes in cocktails and French dip sandwiches, also offers a pickle-heavy menu as well as a unique take on the Reuben sandwich. You can try that Reuben during NYC Restaurant Week as part of a $45 dinner tasting menu that also includes starters like caesar salad and desserts like oreo icebox pie. A $30 two-course lunch is also available.

353 Bedford Ave., Williamsburg, Brooklyn

The word “mesiba” means “party” in Hebrew — and Mesiba in Williamsburg is just that, with lively Friday night Israeli-style Shabbat dinner parties, all-you-can-eat schnitzel on Tuesdays and much more. During Restaurant Week, the Israeli restaurant from Elad Zvi of Bar Lab Hospitality and head chef Eli Buliskeria offers a $60 menu featuring lamb neck, tuna crudo, branzino and more.

144 2nd Ave., East Village, Manhattan

The storied Ukrainian diner, open 24/7, offers an abundance of Ukrainian and Eastern European items, many of which are familiar to the Ashkenazi Jewish palate, like latkes, stuffed cabbage, blintzes and challah. During Restaurant Week, Veselka’s lunch and dinner specials run $30, excluding Sundays; diners can choose a cup of soup (including borscht, mushroom barley and matzah ball), a main like the vegetarian reuben potato pancakes and carrot cake for dessert.

