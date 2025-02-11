Netanyahu: ‘If Hamas does not return our hostages by Saturday noon, the ceasefire will end’

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu threatened to resume fighting in Gaza if Hamas does not “return our hostages” by noon on Saturday, adding more uncertainty to the future of the three-week-old ceasefire.

“If Hamas does not return our hostages by Saturday noon, the ceasefire will end [and] the IDF will resume intense fighting until the final defeat of Hamas,” Netanyahu’s Tuesday statement said, describing the declaration as the unanimous decision of Israel’s high-level security cabinet.

Netanyahu’s statement came a day after Hamas said it was suspending further releases of hostages, and after President Donald Trump responded by demanding that Hamas release all remaining Israeli hostages by noon on Saturday.

Speaking on Monday, Trump had said, “If all of the hostages aren’t returned by Saturday at 12 o’clock — I think it’s an appropriate time — I would say, cancel it and all bets are off and let hell break out,”

In his own statement, Netanyahu praised Trump’s remarks. But he did not specify whether Israel expects Hamas to free the three hostages slated for release on Saturday — or all 76 hostages currently held captive in Gaza.

Shortly after Netanyahu issued his statement, however, Israeli media reported a clarification from an anonymous Israeli official: Netanyahu, like Trump, was demanding that Hamas release all remaining hostages by Saturday at noon. Otherwise, Israel will return to the war.

Netanyahu’s statement said he had instructed the Israeli military to “amass forces inside – and surrounding – the Gaza Strip. This action is being carried out at this hour and will be completed very soon.”

Tuesday’s statements come after a tumultuous few days surrounding the ceasefire. Last week, Trump reiterated his intention to permanently depopulate Gaza of all its Palestinian residents — then announced that the United States would take over the territory. Netanyahu and some other supporters of Israel praised the proposal, which is a stark departure from U.S. policy in the region. The proposal also drew bipartisan skepticism and accusations of ethnic cleansing.

Days later, on Saturday, Hamas released three hostages in visibly poor health, whose emaciated bodies drew comparisons to those of Holocaust survivors. Then, on Monday, Hamas said it would postpone the hostage release scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 15, alleging that Israel violated the ceasefire.

Hours later, Trump issued his threat to Hamas to release all remaining hostages.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Email

