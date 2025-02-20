The ‘essential conference’ for Jewish professionals: This year’s Jewish Digital Summit tackles AI, brand building and more

70 Faces Media, the parent company of the Jewish Telegraphic Agency, will hold a three-day online conference next week for people in the Jewish professional world looking to boost their online presence, marketing skills and knowledge of industry-leading technology.

The Jewish Digital Summit 2025, slated for Feb. 25-27, will consist of 40 one-hour sessions, on topics ranging from the impact of AI to corporate brand building to how to use digital tools to create successful nonprofit initiatives.

This is the third edition of the Jewish Digital Summit, and this year, a number of the conference’s sessions are tailored to specific types of Jewish organizations — from JCCs to synagogues to federations to day schools and camps.

“The Jewish Digital Summit is the essential conference to help Jewish organizations grow their reach and engagement online,” said Jennifer Rubin, 70 Faces Media’s senior producer for digital events.

She added that over 600 people attended last year’s conference, and this year that number will continue to increase. All attendees are added to the Jewish Digital Summit’s broader network and can continue to learn skills and connect with each other through smaller events and communication opportunities throughout the year.

As AI tech continues to influence all things digital, this year’s Jewish Digital Summit will feature sessions on practical tips for using AI to increase efficiency; the ethics and Jewish values of using AI; and more.

“We are proud and excited to be leveraging our growing digital capabilities to help hundreds of organizational partners scale and thrive,” said Ami Eden, 70 Faces Media’s CEO and executive editor. “During the pandemic, as so many more people began turning online to explore and take part in Jewish life, we realized that 70 Faces Media has a critical role to play in helping the Jewish not-for-profit sector get better at digital. This need has only increased in the wake of Oct. 7, now that Jewish organizations are facing an even more complex digital environment.”

The slate of speakers includes top talent from across industries, including: Jessica Cross, Senior Marketing Manager at LinkedIn; Samantha Meiler, Head of Social for Fanatics Collectibles; and Johannah Simon, Senior Program Officer for Amazon.

The conference will also showcase a number of real-world examples highlighting successful nonprofit initiatives that can be easily replicated by other Jewish organizations, including:

Jason Plotkin, executive director of Temple Israel in Bloomfield Hills , Michigan, one of the largest synagogues in North America, will speak on “Tracking ShulCloud Data to Measure Congregational Engagement.”

Rabbi Daniel Septimus, CEO of Shalom Austin , will discuss “How to Create a Podcast Your Local Listeners Will Want to Hear.”

And Jason Oruch, Director of Campaign Operations & Digital Philanthropy at JEWISHcolorado , will present “Using Digital to Superpower Your Giving Days.”

To register for the 2025 Jewish Digital Summit, visit JewishDigitalSummit.org. Individual general admission tickets are $300, and organizations can get discounts on groups of tickets.

