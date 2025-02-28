Purim parties in NYC: Here’s where to celebrate in 2025

The joyous Jewish holiday of Purim begins this year on the evening of Thursday, March 13, and and there’s no shortage of festivities in New York City to mark this holiday, which celebrates the triumph of the Jewish Queen Esther and her uncle Mordechai over the evil Haman, advisor to the king of ancient Persia, who had made a decree to kill the Jews in the city of Shushan.

From museum exhibits and Purim spiels (plays) to comedy shows and singles events, options abound to celebrate the holiday. Keep scrolling for our guide to Purim events around town this year.

Is your synagogue or Jewish organization hosting a Purim event open to the public? Send an email to editor@jewishweek.org with the details if you’d like us to add it to our list!

Family-friendly fun

The Book of Esther in the Age of Rembrandt

March 7 – Aug. 10

This new exhibit, which explores how the Book of Esther was a key source of inspiration across Jewish and Christian communities in 17th century Holland, opens at the Jewish Museum (1109 Fifth Ave.) on March 7, the week before Purim. The exhibit includes paintings, prints, drawings and decorative arts by Rembrandt van Rijn and his contemporaries. While at the museum, take advantage of newly extended hours at Lox at the Jewish Museum, the museum’s new on-site kosher cafe. Adult tickets are $15, student and senior tickets are $10, and there’s free admission Saturdays and for members and children. Book your tickets here.

Cirque du Purim

Saturday, March 8, 2 p.m – 4 p.m.

Carnival vibes abound at the Cirque du Purim at 345 Adams St. in downtown Brooklyn, where performers from contemporary circus company ABCirque will tell the story of Purim through acrobatics. Face painting, food, and even try-it stations to practice your circus skills, will be available. Adult tickets from $40, children’s tickets from $25.

Purim Carnival at the YM and YWHA of Washington Heights and Inwood

Sunday, March 9, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Spend an afternoon of whole-family fun at a Candyland-themed Purim carnival at 54 Nagle Ave., with bounce houses, games, arts and crafts, and more. Children 2 and under can enter for free; 17 and under pay $5; adults, $10 — and family deals are available. Prices increase after March 8; get your tickets here.

“Night At The Museum” at Rodeph Sholom

Thursday, March 13, 4:30 p.m. – 8:45 p.m.

There’s something for every age at Rodeph Sholom’s “Night at the Museum”-themed Purim celebration at 7 West 83rd St. For the littlest ones, there’s a dinosaur story and dig; for pre-K through 6th graders, there’s a dinosaur-themed Purim carnival, plus another carnival for teens. All ages are welcome to the Purim spiel, “Shushan Rhapsody,” based on the music of Queen. The 21+ set are welcome to head to the cosmos-themed afterparty for dessert and cocktails. These events are free; register here.

Megillah and “Wicked” Spiel at the Stephen Wise Free Synagogue

Thursday, March 13, 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

This year, the Upper West Side Reform synagogue’s annual Purim celebration gets the Hollywood treatment. After the reading of the Book of Esther “in as many languages as we can,” according to their website, stick around for a “Wicked”-themed retelling of the Purim story with “The Megill-Oz: a very WICKED Spiel” from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. This event is free, but registration is required. Can’t make it in person at 30 West 68th St.? Watch via livestream here.

A “Wicked” Queer Purim

Thursday, March 13, 7 p.m.

Hosted by Eshel, the advocacy organization for LGBTQ+ Orthodox Jews and their families, this Purim party includes a free and family-friendly megillah reading, and a 21+ afterparty from 8:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. Megillah readings will include egalitarian and Orthodox options. Following the reading, adult party guests will also find cocktails inspired by the box-office and critical hit. Early bird tickets for the party are $25, and prices will go up March 1. RSVP for location.

Megillah, Munchies, and Mayhem at Kehillat Harlem

Friday, March 14, 3:30 p.m.

Join Kehillat Harlem Friday for a partnership-style megillah reading led by community members, followed by a Shabbat dinner, spiel and learning. Can’t make the Friday afternoon or evening plans? Kehillat Harlem is also throwing a Greek-life themed Purim party for adults on Thursday. RSVP for location. Tickets are $18 for the festive Purim meal, and $18 for the Shabbat dinner.

Purim B’Yachad with Brownstone Brooklyn

Friday, March 14, 3:30 – 6 p.m.

All ages can enjoy this glatt kosher dinner from Park Slope’s Bison & Bourbon (191 7th St.), music and dancing at this free event hosted by Dirah, a “spiritual startup” Brooklyn that’s funded by Chabad. For the kids, inflatables, and for the grownups, an open bar. This event is free, but registration is required by March 10.

21+ events

Purim and Punchlines: A Stand-Up Spiel

Monday, March 10, 8 p.m. – 10 p.m.

In lieu of a traditional Purim spiel, join Jewish community group The Neighborhood at 635 Sackett St. in Brooklyn for a night of stand-up comedy hosted by a 2022 New York Jewish Week 36-er Alison Leiby, featuring routines by Josh Gondelman, Ariel Elias and Dan Perlman. Costumes are encouraged! Tickets from $18.

Jews in Weed Purim Party

Wednesday, March 12, 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Join Jews in Weed at Culture House NYC, a dispensary at 958 Sixth Ave. in Midtown, for a cannabis-friendly take on Purim, with pizza, hamantaschen and good vibes. Don’t forget your costumes! Tickets are $36.

Trybal Gatherings’ Second Annual Purim Bash: Heroes vs. Villains

Thursday, March 13, 6:30 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.

For a clubby take on Purim, New Yorkers in their 20s and 30s can head to the Lower East Side for Trybal Gatherings’ annual Purim party. Pick your poison — hero or a villain — for the costume contest. RSVP for location. Tickets are $30.

That 70s Purim Chagiga at MJE

Thursday, March 13, 7 p.m.

For a traditional modern Orthodox Purim megillah reading, head to the Manhattan Jewish Experience (131 West 86th St.) on the Upper West Side, where the theme is the 1970s. There, you can expect an open bar, hamantaschen, music and a costume contest. Shabbat dinner will be held at MJE the following evening. Tickets from $15.

Golem Purim Party at Union Pool

Thu, Mar 13, 7:00 p.m.

Klezmer punk rock band Golem, featured on Prime Video’s “Hunters,” will be performing a special Purim show at Union Pool (484 Union Avenue) in Brooklyn. Tickets are $21.94.

Hub Epic Purim Party

Thursday, March 13, 7:30 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.

At Temple Emanu-El (10 East 66th St.), young adults ages 21-39 can celebrate Purim with specialty drinks, stand-up comedy from Modi, and enjoy a show from circus-style performers while noshing on sushi, gourmet charcuterie boards and a festive hamantaschen bar. Tickets are $36; Temple Emanu-El members can enter for free.

12 Chairs Brooklyn

Thursday, March 13, 8 p.m.

Head to 342 Wythe Ave. in Williamsburg for a rowdy Israeli-style party, with tunes by DJ Ido Fridman, plentiful arak shots and passed pita sandwiches. Remember to wear your wackiest costume for a chance to win a 12 Chairs gift card. Reservations are free. (Also — if you keep kosher: 12 Chairs’ Soho location at 56 MacDougal St. is going kosher for four nights only, March 3 through March 6.)

The Annual ‘Purim in Color’ Party at Marquee

Thu, March 13, 10:30 p.m.

Join hundreds of young Jewish professionals at the Marquee nightclub (289 Tenth Ave.) in Chelsea for a Purim nightclub celebration with local Jewish DJs. Tickets from $30.

The Purim Ball at Sony Hall

Saturday, March 15, 10 p.m.

Cap off Purim with Top 40s and Israeli music at Sony Hall for this YJP party, hosted by Jewish social events organizer MatzoBall. Tickets at $15.

The Jewish Museum’s 39th Annual Purim Ball After Party

April 7, 2025 9:30 p.m. – 12:00 a.m.

Dress up in your “creative cocktail” best for a stylish night with dancing, an open bar and light kosher bites at the Plaza Hotel (768 Fifth Ave.) benefitting the Jewish Museum and honoring businessman Morris W. Offit, artist Trenton Doyle Hancock, and digital artist Ruth Patir. Early bird tickets to the after party are $200.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Email

