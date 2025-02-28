Andrew Tate, ‘manosphere’ influencer now in Florida, promotes antisemitism alongside misogyny on his livestreams

In returning to the United States this week from Romania, the far-right influencer Andrew Tate has re-imported his extreme brand of misogyny mixed with antisemitism.

Tate and his brother Tristan had been banned from leaving Romania, where they face prosecution for rape and sex trafficking, since 2022. But Romanian officials lifted the ban, in a move widely seen as reflecting the influence of the new Trump administration, and the brothers flew Thursday by private jet to Florida.

Whether they remain is an open question. Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Trump ally, has said they are not welcome in his state, and the United Kingdom is reportedly seeking to extradite the brothers, who are joint U.S.-U.K. citizens, over tax evasion charges.

But local Republican groups in Florida have welcomed Tate and the brothers’ millions of online followers have cheered their arrival in the United States.

Those followers, who number over 10 million for Andrew Tate on X alone, have for years been served a steady diet of hateful content about women. In recent years, the onetime professional athlete and “Big Brother” contestant who has self-identified as a misogynist has added considerable antisemitism and intensely anti-Israel content to his streaming content.

Recently he accused the Romanian authorities of being part of “the Soros network,” and last year Mother Jones magazine reported the Tates “have increasingly pivoted to criticisms of Israel that promptly segue into antisemitic claims clearly rooted in the blood libel.”

Tate opened up vociferous anti-Israel criticism after Hamas’ Oct. 7, 2023, attack. Almost immediately, Tate announced to his followers he was raising money for Palestinians. Declaring that Israel was “genociding the Palestinians,” Tate — who in 2022 claimed to have converted to Islam — has also celebrated Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar as “defiant in the face of evil,” calling his death “heroic.” When asked last year if he would condemn Hamas, Tate responded, “No, I’m not going to condemn the masculine spirit of resistance.”

He has also recently held interviews with Candace Owens, the far-right influencer whose own journey of punditry has recently pushed her into Holocaust denial.

Last year, Tate also began flirting with Holocaust revisionism, writing on X, “If they lied to us about Gaza and Israel… Do you think they lied about ww2?” He went on, “Considering ww2 was such a large cultural event its still used to this day to psyop the populace. Bad guy = Nazi. I think you should at least understand why the war really happened.” Tate has also defended Elon Musk’s Nazi-like salute earlier this year, writing “Stop crying over the Hitler crap” and imploring his followers to “go on the offensive” and deliver it as well.

“I’m kind of thinking we should bring the Nazi salute back,” he said in a video, arguing, “If you don’t want to see the Nazi salute because it offends you so badly, just don’t call Elon a Nazi… Lean into it, double down. I am all the things you say I am.”

After Kanye West returned to X to push antisemitism and swastika merchandise earlier this month, Tate seemed to express an interest in contacting him.

And after being raided by Romanian authorities last year, Tate reposted an antisemitic message from white nationalist Nick Fuentes defending him. “Just 2 days after Andrew Tate said that ‘the Matrix’ is really just the Jewish mafia—his house was raided and he was arrested again,” the post read.

Tate’s arrest was seen as having been triggered by a different streamer, Adin Ross, who disclosed on his own stream that Tate was planning to leave Romania. Ross, who is Jewish, said in 2022 that he had declined to host Ye on his Twitch stream after the rapper told him, “You Jews aren’t going to tell me what I can and can’t say.” The next year, he hosted Fuentes. In 2024, he hosted New York Jets star Sauce Gardner when Gardner said that Jews “run the world,” and later in the year he hosted Trump as the then-candidate praised Ye as having “a good heart.”

Tate has found popularity with religious conservatives in Jewish as well as Muslim and Christian circles. Orthodox podcaster Nate Mandel had his own Jewish journey regarding Tate over the course of the past 16 months, initially arguing in favor of some of his masculinity-focused messaging in an October 2023 episode. (His co-host Shoshie Reiter, the mother of four teenaged boys, said her sons were followers of Tate.)

By this January, Mandel had revised that opinion in a new episode, proclaiming that Tate’s credible allegations and bragging about abusing women made him a “piece of s***.” (Much of this revision, Mandel said, owed to Tate’s declaration that Israel was committing “genocide.”)

The Anti-Defamation League has an extremism entry on Tate that doesn’t mention his antisemitism.

