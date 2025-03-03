Why Trump’s attack on democracy is as deep a Jewish concern as antisemitism or Israel

Over the last year and a half, American Jews have demonstrated remarkable unity and intensity on the pressing issues of Israel and antisemitism.

But when it comes to the assault currently underway on American democracy from the Trump administration’s Department of Government Efficiency, no such unified response has materialized.

Instead, I am horrified to see American Jewish institutions taking a “wait and see” approach to DOGE, as though we should only care about cuts to the programs and budget lines that have an immediate effect on our own communities.

How can we remain silent as foreign aid is unfairly and indiscriminately eviscerated, jeopardizing international public health and the trustworthiness of the United States around the world, and as federal prosecutors are forced out of their jobs for their unwillingness to comply with the administration’s cronyism? American Jewish safety is not only about managing our own interests. It is also about ensuring the fundamental stability of our country.

Indeed, Jewish safety in America has long been best ensured by the mechanisms of fair governance. We have thrived in America not because we received special treatment, but because we benefited from equal treatment. We have a glorious history of American Jewish activism for those values to be normalized for all Americans, and not just for ourselves.

In contrast to most of Diasporic Jewish history, in which Jewish safety depended on the vicissitudes of the ruling class, American Jews leaned into the core principles of American democracy as vital instruments to keep us equal, protected and safe among our fellow Americans. We even went so far as to integrate what we saw as American ideas and ideals into our Jewishness, such that our American Jewish values and commitments to liberalism and pluralism reflect this deep synthesis between American Jewish interests and our understanding of what America was making possible for us.

Democracy protected Jews in America, if imperfectly, and Jews made it a hallmark of our Americanness to be advocates for democracy in return. And as we did this, we did so in recognizing that we were not merely fighting for ourselves; just as today, the fight by American Jews for American democracy is not merely for us Jews, but for all of us Americans.

Indeed, the Trump administration’s radical approach to government reform threatens American Jews by threatening the framework and norms of American democracy and demands a collective Jewish response. The protection of democracy should be of vital importance to American Jews, and our community needs to speak out against the dismantling of the federal government.

Our unified voice on this issue is no less important than it is on other matters that we believe must transcend partisan lines, including advocacy for Israel and the attempt to fight antisemitism wherever it appears.

The Trump administration’s assault on America’s federal bureaucracy and the way it is being conducted is unprecedented. The idea of slimming the federal government is worth debating. Politicians across partisan lines have argued in favor of such an agenda and have put forth plans to do so. There is also no debate on the virtue of eliminating waste. In the past, as presidents and other politicians set out to make change on this front, they have done so through transparent legislative processes, most famously passing the Administrative Procedure Act in 1946.

In contrast, the president has circumvented Congress by installing a private citizen in a cabinet-level role and giving him significant latitude and power over the DOGE process. He has made the goal of this process a mix of ideology, retribution against his political enemies and rewards for his cronies. He has cancelled or clawed back funds that sit under the purview of Congressional allocations, thus jeopardizing the separation of powers. It is a seizure of power with no apparent guardrails.

Democracy, correctly understood, is not about winning and then subduing your opponent; it is about winning fairly and following the rules of governance that will sustain the democratic process after you’ve had your turn. Democracy is rooted in making possible wide participation in a shared project where the rules are known and respected even as the issues and the positions of power are contested. Those of us that care about the larger American project — and not just about our side winning on this issue or that — should be at least as concerned by the process through which the president’s DOGE effort are sabotaging government as the choices that he is making.

Political scientist Yuval Levin and others have argued that institutions are essential to the fabric of democracy. They create and foster the sort of trust in our society that leads us commit to something larger to ourselves.

In healthy institutions, and especially in healthy government, the work of refinement and change should be boring. These processes should be conducted fairly, with transparency in the decision-making, in partnership with politicians on the other side of the aisle and rooted in a commitment to ensuring the public trust. None of these values are currently on display, and the current array of illegalities and indignities is too long to list.

If institutions are vital to functioning democracy, and if American Jews have relied on the health of our democracy to ensure our safety, we must reasonably conclude that this assault on our democracy is an assault on American Jewish safety. To say so is not a partisan statement.

We should also take note of the many, many American Jews who have committed their lives to public service in government. They chose these careers neither because they were acquisitive, nor because they were power-hungry, but because they were noble. Their service was what they understood was demanded of them as Americans. The Trump administration is turning their lives upside down with no regard for their well-being or their dignity.

Furthermore, what the Trump administration is doing could destroy public trust in government for generations and could incentivize only the most ideologically partisan and ruthless individuals to commit their careers to our collective betterment. As the son of a decorated longtime nonpartisan public servant, I shudder to think what will happen to the integrity of our government and our international standing when the best of us are turned away from the work of public service.

American Jewish leaders are wise to be cautious about partisanship and to be cautiously committed to trying to work with whatever government is in place. We are also wise to recognize the real vulnerabilities we face right now with the rise of antisemitism, which means we have certain unique self-interests.

But this moment requires us to advocate for ourselves and for our country with a clear and unified voice. The dismantling of the federal government, and the way that is being conducted, is a clear and present danger to the future of American Jewry. It is essential that we say so — and to unify as a community, to educate and to advocate, and to build the allies and muscle necessary to fight against it.

Yehuda Kurtzer is president of the Shalom Hartman Institute.

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of JTA or its parent company, 70 Faces Media.