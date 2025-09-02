Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

There may be no institution more important today for the future of the North American Jewish community than day schools.

They’re not merely Jewish educational institutions. These schools are vibrant centers of Jewish life, culture, and identity that often serve as centers of community, and their influence is felt far beyond students and their families. Years after students graduate, many go on to become the leaders of our community’s institutions — from nonprofit organizations large and small to synagogues, JCCs, federations, summer camps, and more. Jewish day schools are the beating heart of the North American Jewish community.

At the helm of every successful Jewish day school is strong, visionary leadership. As the Jewish community faces evolving challenges and opportunities, including declining enrollment in Jewish institutions, rising antisemitism, and growing diversity within Jewish families, effective leadership in day schools is more important than ever.

Yet Jewish day schools in North America are facing an unprecedented shortage of leaders.

The school leadership pipeline problem isn’t limited to Jewish institutions. Schools nationwide are reporting difficulties recruiting qualified principals, and a 2023 survey found that 60% of heads of independent schools anticipate leaving their roles within the next decade. In the Jewish community, 50% of day school heads reported to surveyors that they were expecting to retire or leave their positions within five years.

Being a leader of a Jewish day school is a highly specialized position. It requires someone who is educationally qualified, deeply connected to Jewish values and identity, and capable of stewarding an institution that often relies on charitable giving to make its budget.

This leadership pipeline problem poses a serious challenge: Without a strong bench of trained, visionary leaders, our schools risk instability, decreased morale and diminished quality of education. That will have a serious impact on the students to whom we will look for community leadership a generation from now.

To help address this challenge, we at the Jewish School Leadership Enterprise (JSLE) are seeking to recalibrate the Jewish community’s lens on who should lead our schools and why. We’re working on identifying and encouraging inspiring, passionate individuals who want to make a meaningful impact on the next generation to join and lead our schools.

We as a community must broaden our definition of what makes for a qualified leader and encourage talented, mission-driven people to step forward. These leaders may come from among current school staff and educators, but they may also come from school boards and elsewhere in the professional Jewish landscape.

We must think more creatively as a community about how we cultivate the Jewish educational leaders of tomorrow and attract them to this vital field. We need not only competent administrators but also leaders who are courageous, empathetic and forward-thinking.

We invite boards, educators, and professionals from across the Jewish world to answer this call: Consider how you might nominate a future leader, support the leaders of tomorrow or become a leader yourself. Encourage talented individuals to step forward. Explore the opportunities offered by the Jewish School Leadership Enterprise to prepare for this sacred work.

In a Jewish community threatened by assimilation and disengagement from Jewish life, day school leaders provide the framework and inspiration for students to embrace their Jewish identity with pride. A strong head of school understands how to cultivate a love of Torah, mitzvot, and community that will endure well beyond graduation. This ensures continuity of Jewish tradition and fosters future generations who are knowledgeable, engaged, and committed.

Investing in and supporting visionary, resilient and compassionate leaders is not just critical for educational institutions; it is an investment in our collective Jewish future.

Together, we must ensure that our schools and our people continue to thrive for generations to come.

Jason Albin is the director of the Jewish School Leadership Enterprise.

