Hamas says it would release Edan Alexander and bodies of 4 dual-national hostages

Hamas has agreed to release Edan Alexander, the last living American hostage it is holding in Gaza, in a move meant to demonstrate that it is serious about ongoing negotiations over ending its war with Israel.

Hamas also says it would release the bodies of four other hostages who were dual nationals. It did not name them; there are four Americans among the 35 hostages known to be dead.

Israel has not accepted the offer, reportedly first outlined by the U.S. hostage chief who met directly with Hamas representatives in Qatar. It has previously insisted that dual-nationals not be treated differently in agreements with Hamas.

On Friday afternoon, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel had accepted a different framework created by the U.S. Middle East envoy, Steve Witkoff. That framework, which Hamas has not accepted, would required the release of more living hostages for a ceasefire to continue. Netanyahu said he would continue to discuss the options on Saturday night.

Israel has also put pressure on Gaza, halting aid to the enclave and cutting off its electricity.

The latest development comes as Hamas and Israel, through third-parties, are negotiating around an extension of the current ceasefire deal, which expired earlier this month and included the release of 33 hostages, most of them living. Releasing all of the Americans held hostage would offer a strong signal to the Americans, who have been pressing both sides to end the war, that they are ready to move decisively in the negotiations. It would also reduce the U.S. stake in the talks at a time when sentiment opposing intervention in foreign conflicts is high within the Trump administration.

Alexander, 20, grew up in Tenafly, New Jersey, to Israeli parents and enlisted in the Israeli army after graduating from high school. He was stationed near the Gaza border on Oct. 7, 2023, when Hamas attacked southern Israel, killing roughly 1,200 people and taking 251 hostages.

Of them, 59 remain hostages — including 24 younger men who are all thought to remain alive. Two other living American hostages, Keith Siegel and Sagui Dekel-Chen, were released in the first phase of a ceasefire that began in January following pressure from Trump as he took office.

