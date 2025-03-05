These are the 59 Israeli hostages still being held in Gaza

At the beginning of the year, there were 98 Israeli hostages remaining in Gaza, all but four taken when Hamas invaded Israel on Oct. 7, 2023.

A ceasefire deal that included an exchange of hostages and prisoners resulted in the release of 38 — 33 who were agreed upon under the terms of the deal, and five, all Thai nationals, outside the deal’s terms. Israeli soldiers retrieved the body of a 39th hostage, a soldier who had been killed in 2014.

That leaves 59 hostages who remain in Gaza, out of the approximately 250 taken in the Oct. 7 attack. The remaining captives are the subject of intense advocacy by their families and supporters around the Jewish world. Of them, 35 are known to be dead. For many others, the first signs of life since they were abducted have come in recent weeks, as freed hostages revealed distressing details about their conditions.

Their plight is dependent on whether the war begins or the ceasefire, which Israel and Hamas are negotiating through intermediaries, extends further.

Here’s what you need to know about the hostages remaining in Gaza.

Five male soldiers captured on Oct. 7 remain hostages.

These men, all under 40, were not engaged in the military response to Hamas’ attack. (Israelis who enlist in the IDF have been required to complete reserve duty until 40; Israel is trying to raise that to 41.)

Gali Berman: Like his twin brother, Gali Berman, 27, was kidnapped from his home on Kibbutz Kfar Aza.

Like his twin brother, Gali Berman, 27, was kidnapped from his home on Kibbutz Kfar Aza. Ziv Berman: Like his twin brother, Ziv Berman, 27, was kidnapped from his home on Kibbutz Kfar Aza. A relative said they had received a sign of life for both brothers — the only remaining living hostages from their ravaged kibbutz — during the first phase of the current ceasefire.

Like his twin brother, Ziv Berman, 27, was kidnapped from his home on Kibbutz Kfar Aza. A relative said they had received a sign of life for both brothers — the only remaining living hostages from their ravaged kibbutz — during the first phase of the current ceasefire. Elkana Bohbot: Abducted from the Nova music festival, Bohbot, 34, was filmed being beaten before he was taken to Gaza. His family — which includes a young son — received the first sign of life for Bohbot during the first phase of the current ceasefire. His parents said he expressed hope, through a freed hostage, that they are continuing to hold a market stall where he planned to open an ice cream shop; they are.

Abducted from the Nova music festival, Bohbot, 34, was filmed being beaten before he was taken to Gaza. His family — which includes a young son — received the first sign of life for Bohbot during the first phase of the current ceasefire. His parents said he expressed hope, through a freed hostage, that they are continuing to hold a market stall where he planned to open an ice cream shop; they are. Yosef-Chaim Ohana: Taken hostage from the Nova music festival, Ohana, 24, reportedly aided festival-goers before being abducted. His family said in February 2025 that it had gotten a “clear indication” that Ohana was alive.

Taken hostage from the Nova music festival, Ohana, 24, reportedly aided festival-goers before being abducted. His family said in February 2025 that it had gotten a “clear indication” that Ohana was alive. Ariel Cunio: Taken hostage with his girlfriend from Kibbutz Nir Oz, Cunio, 27, is half of one of multiple sibling pairs who remain in Gaza. His mother said in August 2024 that she had gotten a sign of life from him and his brother. His partner Arbel Yehud was released in the first phase of the ceasefire after being held without any contact with other Israelis for nearly 500 days.

Taken hostage with his girlfriend from Kibbutz Nir Oz, Cunio, 27, is half of one of multiple sibling pairs who remain in Gaza. His mother said in August 2024 that she had gotten a sign of life from him and his brother. His partner Arbel Yehud was released in the first phase of the ceasefire after being held without any contact with other Israelis for nearly 500 days. David Cunio: Cunio, the brother of Ariel Cunio, 34, was taken hostage from his home along with his wife, their twin daughters, his sister-in-law and her daughter. All were released in November 2023 except for him. After the August 2024 sign of life, his wife said the family received another in February 2025. “David is alive,” Sharon Aloni Cunio told Channel 12 news. “And that gives us so much strength and so much air to breathe.”

Cunio, the brother of Ariel Cunio, 34, was taken hostage from his home along with his wife, their twin daughters, his sister-in-law and her daughter. All were released in November 2023 except for him. After the August 2024 sign of life, his wife said the family received another in February 2025. “David is alive,” Sharon Aloni Cunio told Channel 12 news. “And that gives us so much strength and so much air to breathe.” Evyatar David: David, 24, was taken hostage at the Nova music festival along with his best friend, Guy Gilboa-Dalal. A sign of life came for him in February 2025 when Hamas brought him to view other hostages being released.

David, 24, was taken hostage at the Nova music festival along with his best friend, Guy Gilboa-Dalal. A sign of life came for him in February 2025 when Hamas brought him to view other hostages being released. Guy Gilboa-Dalal: Gilboa-Dalal, 23, was taken hostage at the Nova music festival along with his best friend, Evyatar David. He appeared alongside David in the video released by Hamas of the pair watching other hostages be released and realizing that they would not be.

Gilboa-Dalal, 23, was taken hostage at the Nova music festival along with his best friend, Evyatar David. He appeared alongside David in the video released by Hamas of the pair watching other hostages be released and realizing that they would not be. Maxim Herkin: Abducted from the Nova music festival, Herkin, 36, had returned from visiting his native Ukraine a week before Oct. 7. He was born in the war-torn Donbas region, which is part of Ukraine but claimed by Russia, and has a daughter who lives in Russia, so Russia is advocating for his release. A Hamas official told Russian state media that it would determine Herkin’s fate in the second phase of a deal.

Abducted from the Nova music festival, Herkin, 36, had returned from visiting his native Ukraine a week before Oct. 7. He was born in the war-torn Donbas region, which is part of Ukraine but claimed by Russia, and has a daughter who lives in Russia, so Russia is advocating for his release. A Hamas official told Russian state media that it would determine Herkin’s fate in the second phase of a deal. Eitan Horn: Horn, 38, was abducted while visiting his older brother, who was released in the first phase of the deal. Hamas released a video showing Horn pleading for an end to the war as his brother Yair was taken from him to be released in February 2025.

Horn, 38, was abducted while visiting his older brother, who was released in the first phase of the deal. Hamas released a video showing Horn pleading for an end to the war as his brother Yair was taken from him to be released in February 2025. Bipin Joshi: A Nepalese farmworker, Joshi, 23, was seen alive on footage filmed at Al-Shifa Hospital on Oct. 7, 2023. Nepal had reportedly expected him to be released alongside the Thai hostages freed during the ceasefire’s first phase.

A Nepalese farmworker, Joshi, 23, was seen alive on footage filmed at Al-Shifa Hospital on Oct. 7, 2023. Nepal had reportedly expected him to be released alongside the Thai hostages freed during the ceasefire’s first phase. Segev Kalfon: Kalfon, 27, was taken hostage from the Nova music festival. A first sign of life came from released hostages in February 2025.

Kalfon, 27, was taken hostage from the Nova music festival. A first sign of life came from released hostages in February 2025. Bar Kupershtein: Kupershtein, 21, was abducted from the Nova music festival, where he was working. His family said no released hostages have reported seeing him in Gaza.

Kupershtein, 21, was abducted from the Nova music festival, where he was working. His family said no released hostages have reported seeing him in Gaza. Omri Miran : Miran was taken hostage in his own car in front of his wife and young children. He appeared alive in a video released by Hamas in April 2024, and a new sign of life was received in February 2025.

: Miran was taken hostage in his own car in front of his wife and young children. He appeared alive in a video released by Hamas in April 2024, and a new sign of life was received in February 2025. Eitan Mor: Taken hostage while working as a security guard at the Nova festival. A friend with whom he was abducted was found dead in Gaza, but a sign of life was received for him during the first phase of the ceasefire.

Taken hostage while working as a security guard at the Nova festival. A friend with whom he was abducted was found dead in Gaza, but a sign of life was received for him during the first phase of the ceasefire. Alon Ohel: Ohel, 23, was one of four Nova festival-goers to emerge alive from a shelter where 16 others were killed. The first sign of his life came after other hostages were released on Feb. 8. His mother said she had been told that he was being chained, starved and beaten in captivity.

Ohel, 23, was one of four Nova festival-goers to emerge alive from a shelter where 16 others were killed. The first sign of his life came after other hostages were released on Feb. 8. His mother said she had been told that he was being chained, starved and beaten in captivity. Avinatan Or: The boyfriend of Noa Argamani, who was rescued from Hamas captivity in June 2024, Or, 31, was one of the first Israelis to be seen in footage of an abduction. His family said they received multiple signs of life for Or but none since the spring of 2024.

The boyfriend of Noa Argamani, who was rescued from Hamas captivity in June 2024, Or, 31, was one of the first Israelis to be seen in footage of an abduction. His family said they received multiple signs of life for Or but none since the spring of 2024. Matan Zangauker: Abducted with his partner from their Nir Oz home, Zangauker has maintained prominence because of the aggressive advocacy of his mother Einav, who was briefly banned from the Knesset because of her demonstrations. His partner was released from captivity in Gaza in November 2023. When Yair Horn was released, Hamas forced him to hold an hourglass attached to a base with a picture of Zangauker and his mother, with the message, “Time is running out.”

One Thai man who has not been confirmed dead is still held hostage, according to Blue Ribbons, an advocacy group that aims to call attention to the diversity of the hostages. Five Thais, part of a robust workforce assisting on Israeli farms, were released in February 2025 as an addition to the Israelis whose release was negotiated as part of the temporary ceasefire. Their names did not appear on the list of hostages maintained by the Hostage and Missing Families Forum, and little is known about each of them.

Nattapong Pingsa

These 35 hostages have been confirmed dead. Their bodies would be released in the final phase of a ceasefire.

Tamir Adar: The grandson of a woman who was released in November 2023, Adar, 38, was considered missing until his family was told in January 2024 that he had been killed on Oct. 7.

The grandson of a woman who was released in November 2023, Adar, 38, was considered missing until his family was told in January 2024 that he had been killed on Oct. 7. Muhammad Alatarash: The Bedouin father of 13 was killed on Oct. 7, the Israeli army announced in July 2024.

The Bedouin father of 13 was killed on Oct. 7, the Israeli army announced in July 2024. Aviv Atzili: The IDF announced in November 2023 that Atzili, 49, had died fighting Hamas terrorists on Oct. 7.

The IDF announced in November 2023 that Atzili, 49, had died fighting Hamas terrorists on Oct. 7. Sachar Baruch: Captured from Kibbutz Beeri, Baruch, 25, was killed during a failed rescue attempt in December 2023.

Captured from Kibbutz Beeri, Baruch, 25, was killed during a failed rescue attempt in December 2023. Uriel Baruch : Kidnapped from the Nova music festival, Baruch was killed in Gaza, the IDF announced in March 2024.

: Kidnapped from the Nova music festival, Baruch was killed in Gaza, the IDF announced in March 2024. Itay Chen: An American citizen and IDF soldier, Chen was killed on Oct. 7, the IDF announced in March 2024.

An American citizen and IDF soldier, Chen was killed on Oct. 7, the IDF announced in March 2024. Amiram Cooper: One of the founders of Kibbutz Nir Oz, Cooper, who was 84 when he was abducted, was killed in Gaza, the IDF announced in November 2023. His wife was released weeks after the attack, prior to the first temporary ceasefire.

One of the founders of Kibbutz Nir Oz, Cooper, who was 84 when he was abducted, was killed in Gaza, the IDF announced in November 2023. His wife was released weeks after the attack, prior to the first temporary ceasefire. Oz Daniel: A soldier, Daniel, 19, was killed on Oct. 7, the IDF announced in February 2024.

A soldier, Daniel, 19, was killed on Oct. 7, the IDF announced in February 2024. Ronen Engel: Kidnapped with his wife and daughters, who were released in November 2023, Engel was killed in captivity, the IDF announced in December 2023.

Kidnapped with his wife and daughters, who were released in November 2023, Engel was killed in captivity, the IDF announced in December 2023. Manny Godard: Kidnapped from Kibbutz Beeri, Goddard, 73, was killed on Oct. 7, the IDF announced in February 2024.

Kidnapped from Kibbutz Beeri, Goddard, 73, was killed on Oct. 7, the IDF announced in February 2024. Hadar Goldin: Hamas killed Goldin, an IDF soldier, during the 2014 Gaza war and has been holding his body since.

Hamas killed Goldin, an IDF soldier, during the 2014 Gaza war and has been holding his body since. Ran Gvili: A police officer, Gvili was killed on Oct. 7, the Israel Police announced in January 2024.

A police officer, Gvili was killed on Oct. 7, the Israel Police announced in January 2024. Tal Haimi: Haimi was killed on Oct. 7, the IDF announced in December 2023.

Haimi was killed on Oct. 7, the IDF announced in December 2023. Gadi Haggai: Kibbutz Nir Oz announced that Haggai, 73, a U.S. citizen, had been killed and his body was being held hostage.

Kibbutz Nir Oz announced that Haggai, 73, a U.S. citizen, had been killed and his body was being held hostage. Inbar Hayman: The Hostages and Missing Families Forum announced in December 2023 that Hayman, 27, had been killed in Gaza after being abducted from the Nova festival.

The Hostages and Missing Families Forum announced in December 2023 that Hayman, 27, had been killed in Gaza after being abducted from the Nova festival. Guy Illouz: Illouz, 26, was injured during the attack on the Nova music festival. A returned hostage said he had been killed.

Illouz, 26, was injured during the attack on the Nova music festival. A returned hostage said he had been killed. Ofra Keidar: The IDF announced in December 2023 that Keidar, 70, had been killed on Oct. 7 while walking near her home at Kibbutz Beeri. Her husband was killed separately in their home.

The IDF announced in December 2023 that Keidar, 70, had been killed on Oct. 7 while walking near her home at Kibbutz Beeri. Her husband was killed separately in their home. Eitan Levy: Levy, 53, was killed on Oct. 7, his home city of Bat Yam announced in December 2023. In August 2024, his family released a video of his body being beaten while being taken hostage.

Levy, 53, was killed on Oct. 7, his home city of Bat Yam announced in December 2023. In August 2024, his family released a video of his body being beaten while being taken hostage. Shay Levinson: A soldier, Levinson, 19, was killed on his base on Oct. 7, the IDF announced in January 2024.

A soldier, Levinson, 19, was killed on his base on Oct. 7, the IDF announced in January 2024. Eliyahu Margalit: Kidnapped from his home on Nir Oz, Margalit, 75, was killed in captivity, the IDF announced in December 2023. His daughter was taken hostage and released in November 2023.

Kidnapped from his home on Nir Oz, Margalit, 75, was killed in captivity, the IDF announced in December 2023. His daughter was taken hostage and released in November 2023. Joshua Mollel: A Tanzanian student who was working as an intern on Kibbutz Nahal Oz, Mollel, 21, was killed on Oct. 7, Tanzania announced in December 2023.

A Tanzanian student who was working as an intern on Kibbutz Nahal Oz, Mollel, 21, was killed on Oct. 7, Tanzania announced in December 2023. Omer Neutra: An American-Israeli soldier who enlisted after graduating from high school on Long Island, New York, Neutra, 21, was revealed in December 2024 to have died on Oct. 7. His parents, Orna and Ronen, spoke at the Republican National Convention and a range of other forums on behalf of the hostages.

An American-Israeli soldier who enlisted after graduating from high school on Long Island, New York, Neutra, 21, was revealed in December 2024 to have died on Oct. 7. His parents, Orna and Ronen, spoke at the Republican National Convention and a range of other forums on behalf of the hostages. Dror Or: Kibbutz Beeri announced in May 2024 that Or, 49, had been killed on Oct. 7. His wife was also murdered, while two of their children were abducted and released in November 2023. A cheesemaker, Or is the inspiration behind a chain of Oct. 7-related cafes.

Kibbutz Beeri announced in May 2024 that Or, 49, had been killed on Oct. 7. His wife was also murdered, while two of their children were abducted and released in November 2023. A cheesemaker, Or is the inspiration behind a chain of Oct. 7-related cafes. Daniel Perez: A soldier who responded to the Hamas attack, Perez was killed on Oct. 7, the IDF announced in March 2024.

A soldier who responded to the Hamas attack, Perez was killed on Oct. 7, the IDF announced in March 2024. Sonthaya Oakkharasr : A Thai worker at Kibbutz Beeri, Israel informed his family in May 2024 that he had been killed on Oct. 7.

: A Thai worker at Kibbutz Beeri, Israel informed his family in May 2024 that he had been killed on Oct. 7. Sudthisak Rinthalak: A Thai worker at Kibbutz Beeri, Israel informed his family in May 2024 that he had been killed on Oct. 7.

A Thai worker at Kibbutz Beeri, Israel informed his family in May 2024 that he had been killed on Oct. 7. Lior Rudaeff: Kibbutz Nir Yitzhak announced in May 2024 that Rudaeff, a 64-year-old Argentine-Israeli, died on Oct. 7.

Kibbutz Nir Yitzhak announced in May 2024 that Rudaeff, a 64-year-old Argentine-Israeli, died on Oct. 7. Yonatan Samerano: Samerano, 21, was killed at the Nova music festival before his body was abducted to Gaza.

Samerano, 21, was killed at the Nova music festival before his body was abducted to Gaza. Thawatchi Saethao : Saethao appeared in an initial batch of hostage posters but does not appear on any group’s list of current hostages. The 26-year-old Thai worker was killed on Kibbutz Alumim.

: Saethao appeared in an initial batch of hostage posters but does not appear on any group’s list of current hostages. The 26-year-old Thai worker was killed on Kibbutz Alumim. Yossi Sharabi: Abducted from Kibbutz Beeri, Sharabi, 53, was likely killed in an IDF airstrike, the IDF said in February 2024. His brother Eli was released during the first phase of the current ceasefire.

Abducted from Kibbutz Beeri, Sharabi, 53, was likely killed in an IDF airstrike, the IDF said in February 2024. His brother Eli was released during the first phase of the current ceasefire. Idan Shtivi: Shtivi, 29, was killed on Oct. 7, the IDF announced on the one-year anniversary of the attack.

Shtivi, 29, was killed on Oct. 7, the IDF announced on the one-year anniversary of the attack. Judith Weinstein: The wife of Gadi Haggai, Weinstein, a 70-year-old U.S. citizen, was killed on Oct. 7, Kibbutz Nir Oz announced in December 2023.

The wife of Gadi Haggai, Weinstein, a 70-year-old U.S. citizen, was killed on Oct. 7, Kibbutz Nir Oz announced in December 2023. Ilan Weiss: Weiss, 56, was killed on Oct. 7, the IDF announced in December 2023. His wife and daughter were abducted and released in November 2023.

Weiss, 56, was killed on Oct. 7, the IDF announced in December 2023. His wife and daughter were abducted and released in November 2023. Yair Yaakov: Yaakov, 49, was killed on Oct. 7, the IDF announced in February 2024.

Yaakov, 49, was killed on Oct. 7, the IDF announced in February 2024. Aryeh Zalmanovich: Kidnapped from Nir Oz, Zalmanovich, 85, was revealed to have died after the IDF rescued another hostage who had been held with him.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Email

