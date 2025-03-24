Israeli man, 85, killed in terror attack at bus stop

An 85-year-old Israeli man was killed in a terror attack in northern Israel that also injured his son and a soldier.

The attack occurred on Monday morning, southeast of Haifa and comes a month after an earlier string of attacks in the country, and the first since fighting restarted in Gaza following a two-month ceasefire. A man drove into a bus stop, injuring an Israeli soldier, then got out of the car, stabbed the soldier, stole his gun and then ran down the highway opening fire, killing the octogenarian man and his son.

The victim was named as Moshe Horan from the nearby Kibbutz Hazorea. A kibbutz spokesperson said Haran’s life was “woven into” the kibbutz, where he was a “pillar” of the community.

The attacker was identified as an Israeli Arab from the nearby city of Maale Iron. He was shot by Israeli border police on the scene.

