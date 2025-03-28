Where to find a Passover seder in NYC in 2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The first two nights of Passover, which celebrates the Israelites’ Exodus from Egypt and newfound freedom, can be a challenging time for those away from family, as Passover seders are traditionally held at home.

Luckily, here in New York City, opportunities for celebrating the eight-day holiday — which begins this year on the evening of Saturday, April 12 — abound.

From seders for young Jewish professionals, to guided online seders, to laid-back Passover-inspired menus at some of Brooklyn’s best Jewish restaurants, here’s what’s happening around town for the holiday.

Pre-Passover family seder at JCC Harlem

Sunday, April 6, 2 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Families with young children can head to the JCC Harlem (318 West 118 St.) for an interactive pre-Passover seder with rabbi-in-residence Mira Rivera — who was one of our 36 to Watch in 2023. Designed for families with children 10 and under, this event retells the story of Passover through storytelling and song. Adult tickets are $54, and children can enter the event for free. Tickets here.

Something for everyone at Temple Israel

Tuesday, April 8 – Sunday, April 13

The Upper East Side’s Reform synagogue, Temple Israel (112 East 75th St.) is hosting multiple Passover events before and throughout the holiday.

On Tuesday, April 8, women are invited to an interactive, musical pre-Passover women’s seder led by Rabbi Melissa Buyer-Witman and Cantor Irena Altshul at 6 p.m. Tickets are $60 for members, and $80 for non-members.

On Thursday, April 10 at 7 p.m., the men’s pre-Passover seder take’s a tuberous twist with a vodka tasting and potato-based dishes, led by Rabbi Peter Young. Tickets are $36.

The 20s and 30s community gets their own seder on the first night of Passover on April 12 at 6:30 p.m. led by Rabbi Young. Tickets are $36 for members, $54 for non-members.

On April 13 at 9:30 a.m., families with young children are welcome to join Rabbi Young and Jewish musician Sheldon Low for an interactive and musical Passover celebration. Then, at 6 p.m. come back for a community-wide seder (Tickets from $100 for adult members).

Tickets for all Passover events at Temple Israel can be found here.

Glatt kosher DIY seder at Talia’s Steakhouse

Saturday, April 12 – Sunday, April 13

Talia’s Steakhouse (112 E. 75th St.) will be hosting two seders on both the first and second nights of Passover on Saturday, April 12 and Sunday, April 13.

Each table will read the haggadah at their own pace, but traditional songs such as “Ma Nishtana” and “Dayenu” will be sung together. Seatings are at 5 p.m. and 8 p.m.

For $165 per adult, menu items include matzah ball or potato leek soup, grilled ribeye, lamb stew, Moroccan salmon and chocolate mousse. Children under 10 are $110. Reserve your spot here.

The food at Talia’s will be Glatt kosher according to Ashkenazi tradition (no kitniyot, which includes legumes, rice, and other grains) and non-gebrochts (no matzah that has come into contact with liquid) and includes vegan and vegetarian options.

The restaurant will also be open for lunch and dinner throughout the holiday, (including pre-paid lunch on the first full day of Passover) and the bar will be kosher for Passover.

Online seder with Rodeph Sholom

Saturday, April 12, 6 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Join the Upper West Side Reform Congregation Rodeph Sholom online for this first night seder led by senior Rabbi Ben Spratt and senior Cantor Shayna De Lowe. No haggadah? No worries — the order of the seder will appear on your screen for this seder, catered to both families and adults. Songs and discussion materials will be provided. Register here for the free virtual event.

“Not Your Grandfather’s Seder!” at East Side Synagogue/Kehilat Mizrach

Saturday, April 12, 6:15 p.m.

Led by brother-and-sister rabbinic team Perry and Leah Berkowitz, East Side Synagogue (921 Madison Ave.), also known as Kehilat Mizrach — a community that is known for its musical and spiritual services — will host a seder on the first night of Passover at the Madison Avenue Presbyterian Church social hall (921 Madison Ave.). Tickets are $150 per person. Register by Friday, April 4 by calling 212-606-4066 or sending an email to office@eastsidesynagogue.org.

Story-slam seder with Base Upper West Side

Saturday, April 12, 7:30 p.m.

Inspired by NPR’s “The Moth” radio hour, join Rabbi Danny Stein and the Base Upper West Side community for an evening of community and song, and “personal stories of liberation,” according to the website. Tickets are $36, and discounted and free tickets are available. Reserve your spot here. Address available upon registration.

Egalitarian community seder with Ohel Ayalah

Saturday, April 12, 6:30 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Beginning with a wine tasting at 6:30 p.m., Ohel Ayalah (490 Riverside Dr.) is hosting their annual Passover seder, which is open to all and especially aimed at those in their 20s and 30s. Expect a crowd of about 200, and buffet-style dining. The seder will be led by Rabbi Moishe Steigmann, director of Ohel Ayalah, and will be conducted in English and Hebrew.

Get your ticket here; $106 for general admission, from $76 for students.

MJE Downtown first night Passover seder

Saturday, April 12 at 7:30 p.m.

For an introductory, “user-friendly” young adult seder, head to Manhattan Jewish Experience’s downtown location (239 W. 14th St.) for an open bar, catered dinner and a dessert buffet on the first night of Passover. A few things to note: This seder won’t be covering the whole haggadah, and is for ages 21-39 only. Early bird pricing starts at $75; regular tickets are $100. Get your tickets here.

MJE is also hosting a second night seder on April 13 at their uptown location at 131 W. 86th St. Get tickets here.

Seder at Chabad of Midtown Manhattan

Saturday, April 12, 8:30 p.m. and Sunday, April 13, 8:30 p.m.

Join the Chabad of Midtown Manhattan (509 Fifth Ave.) for the first or second night’s Passover seder, featuring hand-baked matzah. Get your ticket here, from $120. Students may qualify for subsidized tickets.

Passover menu at Mesiba

Saturday, April 12 – Sunday, April 20

The Williamsburg-based Israeli restaurant Mesiba (353 Bedford Ave.), known for its lively atmosphere, will feature a special Passover menu that’s available for the duration of the holiday.

This prix-fixe, four-course menu, available to parties of six or more, comes with with a seder plate, wine, hamutzim (pickled vegetables), matzah ball soup, green salad, Tunisian branzino or short ribs, and meringue kisses.

Tickets are $115 per person. Reserve your spot here.

Second night seder with Jewish Community Project

Sun. April 13, 5:30 – 7:30 p.m.

Join the Jewish Community Project at 146 Duane Street in Tribeca, for a pluralistic experience, catered by J2 Food. This seder will be hosted by Danielle Brody, who’s been named to our 36 to Watch list and is the creator of the “Don’t Fu-Haggadah-boudit” haggadah, who will “take us through her creative and NYC-centric retelling of the story of Passover,” according to the JCP website. Tickets are $54 and you can get them here.

Shabbat Club at Mesiba

Sunday, April 13 at 6:30 p.m.

Prefer something a little more curated than just a dinner on Passover? Young adults (24-38) can join Shabbat Club for their first-ever Passover seder at Mesiba (353 Bedford Ave.) on Sunday, April 13. The $110 tickets include dinner and one glass of wine. Reserve your seat here.

My Jewish Learning’s second night Passover seder

Sunday, April 13, 7 p.m – 9:30 p.m.

Join our colleagues at My Jewish Learning and Rabbi Moishe Steigmann, founder and director of Own Your Judaism, for an interactive, online, second-night Passover seder and retelling of the Exodus story.

Tickets from $25. Grab them here.

Seder at Gertie in partnership with Brooklyn Jews

Sunday, April 13, 7:30 p.m.

Join Rabbi Matt Green of Congregation Beth Elohim and Brooklyn Jews at “Jew-ish” diner Gertie (357 Grand St., Brooklyn) for a “not strictly kosher” four-course dinner and seder on the second night of Passover.

The $98 dinner ticket includes matzah ball soup, sweet and sour brisket, and all-you-can-drink wine. Get your tickets here.

Community seder with 92NY and Romemu

Sun. April 13, 7:30 p.m.

Join 92NY and Romemu for their community seder at 1395 Lexington Ave., led by senior director for Jewish life at 92NY and founding rabbi of Romemu, the Upper West Side’s nondenominational synagogue, David Ingber. Tickets start at $75 and include food and wine. Grab your tickets here

Upper West Side Mimouna at the Marlene Meyerson JCC

Mon. April 21, 7:30 – 8:45 p.m.

Celebrate the end of Passover the Moroccan way, with a Mimouna at the Marlene Mayerson JCC Manhattan (334 Amsterdam Ave.). In addition to sweets like traditional mufleta (Moroccan crepes) and mint tea, guests will find music from New York-based Moroccan band Layali El Andalus and musician Daphna Mor, both of which highlight music from Morocco, Andalusia, North Africa and the Middle East. Tickets, $30, are available here.

