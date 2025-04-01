Randy Fine prevails in Florida special election, bringing tally of Jewish Republicans in Congress to 4

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Randy Fine, a Jewish Republican backed by President Donald Trump, has prevailed in a special election in Florida’s 6th Congressional District.

The Associated Press declared Fine the winner with 54% of the vote 30 minutes after the polls closed, ending attention to a race that turned out to be closer than expected amid frustration with the Trump administration and an aggressive campaign by an unorthodox Democrat who far out-raised Fine.

Fine, who has fashioned himself as a MAGA-style culture warrior, attacked his opponent, a teacher named Josh Weil, over Weil’s Muslim religion and past criticism of Israel.

Fine’s election brings the number of Jewish Republicans in Congress to four, a number that the Republican Jewish Coalition said was unprecedented since at least the 1980s. The group said it was “gratified to have been the first organization to host a major fundraising event for Randy Fine immediately following his campaign launch.”

After Trump posted excitedly on his Truth Social account about Fine’s win, which solidifies Republican control of the House of the Representatives, Fine shared the post. “Because of you, Mr. President,” he tweeted. “I won’t let you down.”

