German parties form government that excludes AfD, far-right party that worries many Jews

The announcement of a governing coalition formalizes what appeared destined to happen after February’s election.

Markus Soeder, left, leader of the Christian Social Union (CSU) and Friedrich Merz, leader of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) speak at a press conference announcing their governing coalition in Berlin, April 9, 2025 (Maja Hitij/Getty Images)
A far-right party with a record of extremist rhetoric, including minimizing the Holocaust, will not be part of Germany’s government, despite coming in second during national elections earlier this year.

The formation of a governing coalition on Wednesday made official what had appeared clear since the election: that Alternative for Germany, known as AfD, would be shut out.

Instead, Friedrich Merz, who heads the center-right Christian Democratic Union, has teamed up with the center-left Social Democrats to form a coalition, the parties announced on Wednesday.

Their coalition follows a period in which AfD rose steadily in the national polls in Germany, achieving the best result for a far-right party since the Holocaust. The party has worried many in Germany and beyond, including local Jews, with its pro-Russia and anti-immigrant platform. The party’s supporters routinely chant “Alice fur Deutschland,” a play on “Alles fur Deutschland,” which was a Nazi slogan.

U.S. officials, including Vice President J.D. Vance and Elon Musk, who is working as a White House advisor, signaled support for AfD prior to the election, and Vance urged European politicians to consider entering into partnerships with far-right groups.

