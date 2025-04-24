Trump mandates universities to report foreign funding, a demand of pro-Israel groups

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

President Donald Trump has demanded that U.S. colleges and universities report all foreign funding in an executive order issued Wednesday.

The order requires colleges and universities to report all gifts and funds from foreign countries and states that funds could be revoked from schools that fail to comply with reporting standards. It is the latest salvo in a broad set of White House efforts cracking down on campuses — including freezing billions of dollars of funding and arresting student activists.

The executive order comes amid calls from Jewish and pro-Israel groups for greater reporting standards, driven by concerns of foreign anti-Israel influence on campus and in classrooms from countries such as Qatar or Iran. Last month, the House advanced a bill that sought to lower the threshold for reporting gifts from most foreign countries from $250,000 to $50,000.

The House bill received support from AIPAC and the Republican Jewish Coalition. Opponents, including umbrella groups for colleges and universities, say the legislation will inappropriately expand government monitoring of higher education and could hinder international collaboration.

Trump’s executive order cited a Senate committee investigation into foreign funding that described the flow of gifts to U.S. schools as a “black hole.”

“Undisclosed foreign funding raises serious concerns about potential foreign influence, national security risks, and compromised academic integrity,” the order read.

