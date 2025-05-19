NYC Israel parade draws more than 40,000 celebrants to Fifth Ave.

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Tens of thousands took to the sunny streets of midtown Manhattan on Sunday for Israel Day on Fifth, the 61-year-old NYC annual tradition formerly known as the Celebrate Israel Parade, in which participants — including Jewish nonprofits, Maccabiah Games athletes and many local Jewish day schools — march north along Fifth Avenue.

The theme of the day was “Hatikvah” (“the hope”), which lent itself to a bittersweet sentiment: For the most part, the vibe was positive as people danced and waved Israeli flags. But a handful of freed hostages from Gaza were present, as well as the father of a current hostage, and the call to bring all remaining hostages home underlined the entire event.

With the mayoral and City Council primaries just a month away, the parade was also an opportunity for some elected officials who are courting pro-Israel voters to show face to the 40,000-plus attendees. NYC Mayor Eric Adams and his challenger for re-election, former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, both marched, as did numerous politicians including Sen. Chuck Schumer, Gov. Kathy Hochul, City Council member Gale Brewer, Rep. Dan Goldman, Attorney General Letitia James and a slew of others.

Keep scrolling to see scenes from the celebratory day.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Email

