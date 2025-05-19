JTA Sections

About Donate
Donate
News

NYC Israel parade draws more than 40,000 celebrants to Fifth Ave.

Sunday was a beautiful day for an annual tradition.

A number of politicians marched during Israel Day on Fifth, including Gov. Kathy Hochul (fifth from left), Rep. Dan Goldman (second from left) and Israeli Consul General in New York Ofir Akunis (sixth from left). (Joseph Strauss)
Advertisement
By
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Tens of thousands took to the sunny streets of midtown Manhattan on Sunday for Israel Day on Fifth, the 61-year-old NYC annual tradition formerly known as the Celebrate Israel Parade, in which participants — including Jewish nonprofits, Maccabiah Games athletes and many local Jewish day schools — march north along Fifth Avenue. 

The theme of the day was “Hatikvah” (“the hope”), which lent itself to a bittersweet sentiment: For the most part, the vibe was positive as people danced and waved Israeli flags. But a handful of freed hostages from Gaza were present, as well as the father of a current hostage, and the call to bring all remaining hostages home underlined the entire event.

With the mayoral and City Council primaries just a month away, the parade was also an opportunity for some elected officials who are courting pro-Israel voters to show face to the 40,000-plus attendees. NYC Mayor Eric Adams and his challenger for re-election, former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, both marched, as did numerous politicians including Sen. Chuck Schumer, Gov. Kathy Hochul, City Council member Gale Brewer, Rep. Dan Goldman, Attorney General Letitia James and a slew of others.

Keep scrolling to see scenes from the celebratory day.

 

Keith Siegel

Keith and Aviva Siegel, who were held hostage in Gaza, speak about the conditions of their captivity, and urge the release of the hostages still in Gaza, before the march begins. (Joseph Strauss)

 

Theodor Herzl mascot

A Theodor Herzl mascot — joined by Golda Meir and David Ben-Gurion mascots — dances on the Israeli American Council’s float. (Joseph Strauss)

 

Eric Adams

NYC Mayor Eric Adams marches alongside Jerusalem’s Mayor Moshe Lion, as well as pro-Israel social media activist Montana Tucker. Adams, who’s up for re-election this year, wore a “Knicks Playoffs” hat while waving an Israeli flag. (Joseph Strauss)

 

Andrew Cuomo

Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo (second from right), Adams’ leading challenger in the upcoming mayoral election, marched on Sunday, and has centered the issues of Israel and antisemitism in his campaign. Though he largely received a warm reception, a woman outside the procession yelled “F– you, Cuomo!” shortly before this photograph was taken. (Joseph Strauss)

 

Diane and Jerry

Married couple Diane and Jerry have been attending the parade every year since they met, 57 years ago. (Joseph Strauss)

 

Woman with newborn baby

A woman marches with her newborn baby. (Joseph Strauss)

 

Daniel Neiditch in a Lamborghini

Real estate mogul Daniel Neiditch drives a Lamborghini with an Israeli flag draped over the hood. (Joseph Strauss)

 

Neturei Kartia

About two dozen protesters from Neturei Karta, the extremist anti-Zionist haredi Orthodox sect, showed up with signs and Palestinian flags, and stepped on an Israeli flag. (Joseph Strauss)

 

Israel Day crowd

Thousands lined the sidewalks of Fifth Avenue to watch the parade. A man, third from right, wears an Israel sweatshirt and a “Make America Great Again” hat. (Joseph Strauss)

More from New York

Advertisement