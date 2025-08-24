JTA Sections

Culture

How many Junior’s cheesecakes can a Victoria waterlily hold? Now we know.

The Jewish-owned bakery supplied the weights for the Brooklyn Botanic Garden’s entry into an annual lily pad competition.

For their entry into the annual Waterlily Weigh-Off, the Brooklyn Botanic Garden measured its giant lily's weight capacity using Junior's cheesecakes. (Screenshots via Instagram)
By
