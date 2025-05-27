Trump administration to cancel remaining Harvard federal funding over antisemitism concerns

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The Trump administration intends to cancel all of Harvard University’s remaining federal funding, approximately $100 million, in its latest salvo in a battle that started over the school’s handling of antisemitism concerns.

The intention is set out in a letter to be sent Tuesday and obtained in draft form by The New York Times.

The letter recommends that federal agencies sever their ties with the university, citing a long list of alleged violations of federal policies including a “disturbing lack of concern for the safety and wellbeing of Jewish students.”

The letter also says Harvard “has endorsed troubling decisions by associated organizations.” It cited two students charged with assaulting a Jewish student during a 2023 protest clash who recently received honors from Harvard affiliates: One received a $65,000 legal fellowship awarded by the Harvard Law Review and the other was elected class marshal at Harvard Divinity School‘s commencement. The honors — neither of which was made by the university itself — have drawn scorn among pro-Israel critics of Harvard.

The impending final blow to Harvard’s federal funding extends a battle that is ostensibly over the school’s handling of antisemitism and pro-Palestinian protest on campus as well as diversity initiatives and other issues. Critics of Trump’s battle with Harvard — including some leading Jewish voices — say his administration is using antisemitism as a cudgel to undercut academia more broadly.

“Harvard’s ongoing inaction in the face of repeated and severe harassment and targeting of its students has at times grounded day-to-day campus operations to a halt, deprived Jewish students of learning and research opportunities to which they are entitled, and profoundly alarmed the general public,” the letter read.

It comes after the administration froze $3.2 billion in grants and contracts with the school. Last week, the administration attempted to revoke Harvard’s right to enroll international students, a move that would also potentially affect Jews from abroad. The school responded with a lawsuit against the federal government.

On Monday, President Donald Trump posted on Truth Social the idea of reallocating the frozen Harvard funds to “trade schools.”

“I am considering taking Three Billion Dollars of Grant Money away from a very antisemitic Harvard, and giving it to TRADE SCHOOLS all across our land. What a great investment that would be for the USA, and so badly needed!!!” the post read.

Harvard’s Jewish president, Alan Garber, rejected a list of demands from the administration last month that included expanding efforts to combat antisemitism on its campus. The school has also made many changes in response to antisemitism concerns that Jews on campus said had made significant strides toward improving conditions for Jewish and pro-Israel students.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Email

