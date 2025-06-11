Arizona governor vetoes bill that would let parents sue teachers over antisemitism

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs vetoed a bill Tuesday that would have enabled students and parents in Arizona to sue teachers for teaching or promoting antisemitism.

“Unfortunately, this bill is not about antisemitism; it’s about attacking our teachers,” wrote Hobbs in a letter announcing the veto on Tuesday.

“It puts an unacceptable level of personal liability in place for our public school, community college, and university educators and staff, opening them up to threats of personally costly lawsuits,” Hobbs continued.

The “Antisemitism in Education Act” outlined a laundry list of provisions that would be labeled as antisemitic and therefore warrant litigation by students and parents in K-12 schools and universities. The bill adhered to the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance definition of antisemitism, which has been criticized for labeling some anti-Israel sentiments as antisemitic.

Opponents of the bill said it violated the free speech rights of teachers, private universities and students.

The sponsor of the bill, Republican State Rep. Michael Way, condemned Hobbs’ veto in a post on X, “I am deeply disappointed by her decision — paying lip service to opposing antisemitism while backing away from a law with real teeth,” he wrote.

The Anti-Defamation League Desert Region, which encompasses Nevada and Arizona, wrote that they “respect” Hobbs’ decision in a post on X Tuesday.

“Antisemitism has no place in Arizona classrooms. We support the spirit and intent of HB2867, but remain concerned that the current language will not produce the intended result,” the post read.

The state’s largest teacher’s union, in a letter to Hobbs also signed by the National Council of Jewish Women Arizona, said that the legislation “weaponizes legitimate concerns about antisemitism to attack public education.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Email

