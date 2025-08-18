Sparring over crime, but not over Jessica Tisch

This piece first ran as part of The Countdown, our daily newsletter rounding up all the developments in the New York City mayor’s race. Sign up here to get it in your inbox. There are 78 days to the election.

Three people were killed and nine others wounded in a shooting at a bar in Crown Heights early Sunday morning. The violence appears to be gang-related, but “there had to have been innocent victims” who were not part of the shootout, Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch told The New York Times on Sunday.

This comes less than a month after a gunman killed four people in Midtown Manhattan, including two Jewish women who were beloved in their Upper East Side synagogues.

Though crime has dropped in New York since the pandemic, it’s a major issue in the mayor’s race. All the candidates argue they will make the city safer, but Mamdani has come under attack for embracing calls to “defund the police” in 2020, which he says he no longer supports.

Andrew Cuomo took the chance to jab at him on Sunday, writing on X, “This isn’t the time to defund or dismantle the police. We need more officers, not less, to keep our communities safe.” Curtis Sliwa, the Republican nominee who founded a notorious anti-crime group called the Guardian Angels, attacked them both: “Cuomo’s pro-criminal laws created this mess, and Mamdani’s radical agenda would only make it worse,” he said on X.

Meanwhile, Mayor Eric Adams, a former police captain, said he was joining a coalition of police, faith leaders and violence interrupters to prevent retaliation. Mamdani said the shooting was “yet another example of the scourge of gun violence that has taken hold across so much of our city.”