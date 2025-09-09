Jewish real estate tycoons convene emergency meeting to support Andrew Cuomo

This piece first ran as part of The Countdown, our daily newsletter rounding up all the developments in the New York City mayor’s race. Sign up here to get it in your inbox. There are 56 days to the election.

The invitation was signed by other influential Jewish developers and philanthropists including Aby Rosen, who co-owns the Seagram Building, and Laurie M. Tisch, a billionaire who is also the NYPD commissioner’s aunt.

Lisa Blau is the executive director of Be Counted NYC, which has been calling on New York Republicans and non-affiliated voters to switch their party registrations to allow them to have an impact through primary elections.

“Sorry for the late notice, but there is no more time for delay, discussion, or dithering — we must act decisively to ensure that the next mayor of New York is Andrew Cuomo,” said the email seen by The New York Times .

An email about the emergency meeting came Monday night from Jeff and Lisa Blau, a powerful couple in real estate and investment who have donated generously to Jewish groups like the UJA-Federation of New York .

The sirens are blaring for some of New York’s wealthiest. On Tuesday morning at 8:30 a.m., a group of real estate tycoons gathered to meet Andrew Cuomo in Midtown’s Seagram Building and help him defeat Mamdani.

Mamdani has been quietly seeking to win over the police through several meetings in recent weeks, despite skepticism from much of the force, according to The New York Times. And he has said he is open to keeping NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch, who hails from a prominent Jewish family, if he is elected.

But that doesn’t mean Tisch is ready to fall in line with Mamdani’s views. In a meeting with the Citizens Budget Commission yesterday, Tisch blamed bail reforms — which Mamdani has supported — for New York City’s crime spike in 2020.

“In my opinion, crime went up as a result of the drastic changes being made in our criminal justice laws in New York State, not as a result of the pandemic,” said Tisch, according to Politico.

Later in the day, Mamdani pushed back at a separate public safety forum hosted by Columbia Journalism School and Vital City. “My opinion is one that looks at that spike in crime across the country over the course of the pandemic and sees similar spikes regardless of what any of those one states pursued with regard to criminal legal reform,” he said.