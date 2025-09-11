NYC mayoral candidates decry Charlie Kirk’s assassination, including Mamdani at Jewish event

This piece first ran as part of The Countdown, our daily newsletter rounding up all the developments in the New York City mayor’s race. Sign up here to get it in your inbox. There are 54 days to the election.

Our reporter Joseph Strauss caught Zohran Mamdani on Wednesday night night at the annual gala of Jews for Racial and Economic Justice, a left-wing, pro-Palestinian nonprofit. Ilana Glazer, a Jewish actor who joined a boycott of Israeli film institutions this week, introduced Mamdani and ally Brad Lander — the Jewish city comptroller who cross-endorsed him in the primary — as the night’s honorees.

Mamdani opened his remarks with a tribute to conservative activist Charlie Kirk, who was fatally shot while speaking at Utah Valley University earlier in the day. “It cannot be a question of political agreement or alignment that allows us to mourn,” he said. “It must be the shared notion of humanity that binds us all.”

Mamdani’s opponents Andrew Cuomo, Mayor Eric Adams and Republican nominee Curtis Sliwa also mourned Kirk’s death and the trend of political violence in the United States in statements.

In Mamdani’s speech, he also said his primary victory “was a lesson that so many in this city are horrified by the genocide being perpetrated by the Israeli military in Gaza, by the violence being inflicted — using weapons paid for by our tax dollars as Americans — and the suffering that we see on a daily basis.”