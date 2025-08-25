2025 NYC mayoral election endorsements: Who is backing each candidate?

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Endorsements are a weighty issue in New York City’s mayoral race. An ex-governor who resigned amid a sexual harassment scandal, an incumbent mayor whose corruption charges were dropped by President Donald Trump’s Justice Department, and a previously little-known democratic socialist are all vying for one thing: credibility.

We are keeping track of the endorsements that matter to Jewish New Yorkers here. Explore and search the database below, then scroll down for details about major endorsers — including Jewish voices, representatives of Jewish communities and people with the potential to sway the race.

Bill Ackman: This Jewish billionaire reportedly donated $500,000 to boost Andrew Cuomo and bury Zohran Mamdani in the primary, then switched his support to incumbent Mayor Eric Adams after Cuomo’s loss.

Harvey Epstein: The Jewish Assembly member, who represents parts of lower Manhattan and Midtown in Albany, endorsed Mamdani during his anti-Trump tour of New York on Aug. 11. After Mamdani said he would “discourage” the phrase “globalize the intifada,” a phrase he previously declined to condemn, Epstein said the nominee demonstrated he was “someone who engages, has tough conversations, listens and learns.” He added, “I believe him when he says he will work hard to combat antisemitism and all forms of hate in our city.”

Adriano Espaillat: Espaillat, the city’s most powerful Latino leader who represents northern Manhattan and the Bronx in Congress, became one of four New York City House Democrats to endorse Mamdani in July.

Yossi Garelik: Garelik was among three rabbis who joined a religious endorsement ceremony for Adams on Aug. 5. Faith leaders were cleared by the I.R.S. to endorse political candidates without losing their tax-exempt status in July. He said Adams has “a long history of supporting the Jewish community.”

Kirsten Gillibrand: The Democratic senator from New York has withheld an endorsement of Mamdani, saying in an interview that Jews were alarmed by past statements he made about Israel. She also claimed without evidence that Mamdani made “references to global jihad,” prompting protests from Mamdani supporters and a rebuke from Gov. Kathy Hochul.

Dan Goldman: Goldman, a Jewish congressman who represents swaths of Manhattan and Brooklyn, has said he won’t endorse Mamdani until the candidate takes “concrete steps” to assuage the fears of Jewish New Yorkers about hate crimes.

Kathy Hochul: New York’s governor and top Democrat has avoided endorsing her party’s nominee. Hochul opposes some of Mamdani’s core promises, like raising income taxes on the wealthy. She has also criticized his approach to rhetoric about Israel, which she said fosters a hostile environment for Jewish New Yorkers. In an MSNBC interview, Hochul said she told Mamdani, “You have a lot of healing to do with the Jewish community. Many of your words have been hurtful and hateful to people in their interpretation.”

Despite her concerns, current and former advisers to Hochul told The New York Times that she is considering endorsing Mamdani as his support grows.

Brad Hoylman-Sigal: Hoylman-Sigal, a state senator representing the heavily Jewish Upper West Side, endorsed Mamdani shortly after his primary win. He said he talked with Mamdani about “the importance of fighting antisemitism and tackling hate in all of its forms.” Hoylman-Sigal, whose husband is Jewish, is a member of Congregation Beit Simchat Torah.

Letitia James: The state attorney general embraced Mamdani before the June 24 primary and appears with him often. She is a staunch adversary of Cuomo, having played a key role in his resignation as governor through her investigation of sexual harassment allegations against him.

Hakeem Jeffries: The House Minority leader from Brooklyn has continuously declined to endorse Mamdani, saying Mamdani must “reassure” the Jewish community that “he’s going to stand up for their safety.” The two met in July and Jeffries said they will have another meeting with other New York House members.

Michael Landau: Landau is one of three rabbis to announce his support for Adams during a clergy endorsement event in August. Landau praised Adams’ “moral clarity in support of Israel and his focused attention to dismantle the destructive cancer of antisemitism.”

Micah Lasher: Mamdani’s Jewish colleague in the Assembly announced his support for the nominee after the primary. Lasher, whose district includes the Upper West Side, added that he will “continue to be among those urging Zohran to speak with clarity when it comes to rhetoric — including the invocation or celebration of intifada — that makes Jewish New Yorkers, or any community in our city, feel threatened.”

Brad Lander: The city’s highest-ranking Jewish official has fiercely defended Mamdani from accusations of condoning antisemitism. Lander, the city comptroller, ran against Mamdani in the primary, but their cross-endorsement gave Mamdani credibility with some other Jewish leaders.

Mark Levine: The Jewish Manhattan borough president, who is also the Democratic nominee for comptroller, said he would endorse Mamdani after the primary despite “differences that came up during the campaign.”

Ruth Messinger: Messinger was the first and only Jewish woman to win the Democratic nomination for New York’s mayor, in 1997. She endorsed Mamdani on Aug. 11 after supporting Lander in the primary. Messinger is a former Manhattan borough president and City Council member, and led the American Jewish World Service for 17 years.

Jerry Nadler: Nadler, one of the city’s most prominent Jewish leaders who represents the Upper West Side and Upper East Side in Congress, became an important endorser of Mamdani after his primary win. Nadler endorsed Mamdani’s opponent Scott Stringer, a Jewish former city comptroller, in the primary.

Shlomo Nisanov: Nisanov, a member of Adams’ Jewish Advisory Council, joined Rabbis Garelik and Landau in endorsing the mayor on Aug. 5. Adams paid tribute to Nisanov after his daughter was killed in an accident in Florida just a week after the endorsement.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez: New York City’s most prominent progressive leader endorsed Mamdani on June 5. The congresswoman’s support is highly sought by liberal Democrats across the country and gave a significant boost to Mamdani, who shares her progressive platform as well as part of her district in Queens.

Bernie Sanders: The Jewish mainstay of progressive politics endorsed Mamdani ahead of the primary, aligning with his promise to “take on the billionaire class” and fight for workers. The senator from Vermont also agrees with many of Mamdani’s Israel positions, though he has reportedly urged the candidate to demonstrate that his criticism of Israel is not antisemitic.

Chuck Schumer: The Senate minority leader from New York has yet to endorse Mamdani, despite mounting pressure from progressives. He prides himself on his name’s derivation from the Hebrew word shomer, or “guardian,” often noting a responsibility he feels to the people of Israel. Endorsing Mamdani could spell trouble with some of his longtime moderate Jewish supporters, as well as moderate candidates he is championing nationwide to win back control of Congress.

Elise Stefanik: Stefanik is among the few prominent endorsers of Republican nominee and Guardian Angels founder Curtis Sliwa. A congresswoman from upstate New York who built a reputation for grilling college presidents about antisemitism, she is also widely expected to challenge Hochul’s 2026 bid for reelection.

Nydia Velázquez: Velázquez, who represents parts of Brooklyn and Queens in Congress, touted her support for Mamdani along with candidates Lander and Adrienne Adams ahead of the primary. She has praised him after their meetings since.

Elizabeth Warren: The nationally influential progressive senator from Massachusetts visited New York to show her support for Mamdani in August. She joins the growing chorus of progressives to praise his focus on lowering costs and attack his opponents. Like Mamdani, Warren is an outspoken critic of Israel and has said she believes there is “ample evidence” of genocide against Palestinians, though she hasn’t mentioned that as a reason for supporting him.