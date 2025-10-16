Zohran Mamdani deflects questions about Hamas on Fox News

This piece first ran as part of The Countdown, our daily newsletter rounding up all the developments in the New York City mayor’s race. Sign up here to get it in your inbox. There are 19 days to the election.
📺 Mamdani on Fox
Zohran Mamdani deflected questions about Hamas and Israel in a Fox News interview on Wednesday, pivoting to his campaign pledge of making New York more affordable.
Anchor Martha MacCallum repeatedly raised the Middle East, asking Mamdani, “Do you believe that Hamas should lay down their weapons and leave the leadership in Gaza?”
“I believe that any future here in New York City is one that we have to make sure that’s affordable for all,” Mamdani replied. “And as it pertains to Israel and Palestine, that we have to ensure that there is peace.”
When MacCallum repeated the question, Mamdani said, “I don’t really have opinions about the future of Hamas and Israel beyond the question of justice and safety, and the fact that anything has to abide by international law. And that applies to Hamas, that applies to the Israeli military.”
Mamdani said it was “too early” to give President Trump credit for the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, but that he would give credit if a lasting peace was established.
He also spoke directly to Trump, an avid viewer of the network, with a message that blasted his rival Andrew Cuomo and offered to partner with the president on his campaign promise of affordability.
“I will not be a mayor like Mayor Adams, who will call you to figure out how to stay out of jail. I won’t be a disgraced governor like Andrew Cuomo, who will call you to ask how to win this election. I can do those things on my own,” said Mamdani. “I will, however, be a mayor who is ready to speak at any time to lower the cost of living.”
Asked about his 2020 comments on defunding the police, Mamdani issued his first broad public apology to NYPD officers during the interview. He has been privately meeting with the rank and file to apologize in recent months.
🕍 Rabbis grapple with Mamdani
Several rabbis have acknowledged that their institutions would benefit from a strong relationship with the next mayor, who appears increasingly likely to be Mamdani, reported The New York Times. And a smattering of liberal rabbis have praised his platform.
But many rabbis will not publicly admit to any meetings with Mamdani or even address his candidacy, fearing backlash from congregants who are skeptical about his positions on Israel.
Mamdani’s appearances at Jewish institutions have met mixed responses. During his visit to Congregation Beth Elohim on Sunday, we met a congregant “leading towards” him along with dozens of others protesting his appearance.
💰 Following the money
Bill Ackman, a prominent Jewish billionaire and Trump supporter, has donated $1 million to the anti-Mamdani super PAC Defend NYC, according to Politico.
Ackman is a vocal supporter of Israel who regularly comments on the mayoral race and criticizes Mamdani on X. Mamdani reacted to the donation on his own X account, posting, “tfw your 1,000-word tweets aren’t working.”
Before the Democratic primary in June, Ackman gave $500,000 to Fix the City, a pro-Cuomo PAC. He switched his support to Adams after Cuomo’s primary loss, then went back to Cuomo’s camp and encouraged Adams to quit when the mayor’s polling numbers dwindled.
Jewish hedge funder Daniel Loeb also gave $100,000 to Defend NYC.
🕌 Spotted: ‘Muslims Against Mamdani’
Our reporter Grace Gilson was in Washington Square Park yesterday when she spotted a table with a sign in the Mamdani campaign’s signature font, but displaying an unexpected message: “Muslims Against Mamdani — Ask Us Why.”
Seated at the table was Adam Azam, a Pakistani American who is mounting a campaign for state Senate. He told Grace that he opposes Mamdani for many reasons, including Mamdani’s support for gender-affirming care and his past support for legalizing prostitution.
Azam also derided Mamdani’s pro-Palestinian advocacy. “What Mamdani is doing is trying to make people a fake promise,” he said. “A New York City mayor cannot do anything outside New York City, it’s absolutely impossible, and Gaza and Israel is a very complex issue.”
A camera crew offered passersby $10 each to speak with the group, and the table drew a smattering of curious New Yorkers on the sunny fall afternoon.
📺 Tune in
Tune in to the first of two general election debates tonight at 7 p.m. New York time, hosted at 30 Rockefeller Plaza. You can watch it live on WNBC and WNJU or online through NBC 4 New York and Telemundo’s streaming platforms.
