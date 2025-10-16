Zohran Mamdani deflects questions about Hamas on Fox News

This piece first ran as part of The Countdown, our daily newsletter rounding up all the developments in the New York City mayor’s race. Sign up here to get it in your inbox. There are 19 days to the election.

Zohran Mamdani deflected questions about Hamas and Israel in a Fox News interview on Wednesday, pivoting to his campaign pledge of making New York more affordable.

Anchor Martha MacCallum repeatedly raised the Middle East, asking Mamdani, “Do you believe that Hamas should lay down their weapons and leave the leadership in Gaza?”

“I believe that any future here in New York City is one that we have to make sure that’s affordable for all,” Mamdani replied. “And as it pertains to Israel and Palestine, that we have to ensure that there is peace.”

When MacCallum repeated the question, Mamdani said, “I don’t really have opinions about the future of Hamas and Israel beyond the question of justice and safety, and the fact that anything has to abide by international law. And that applies to Hamas, that applies to the Israeli military.”

Mamdani said it was “too early” to give President Trump credit for the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, but that he would give credit if a lasting peace was established.

He also spoke directly to Trump, an avid viewer of the network, with a message that blasted his rival Andrew Cuomo and offered to partner with the president on his campaign promise of affordability.

“I will not be a mayor like Mayor Adams, who will call you to figure out how to stay out of jail. I won’t be a disgraced governor like Andrew Cuomo, who will call you to ask how to win this election. I can do those things on my own,” said Mamdani. “I will, however, be a mayor who is ready to speak at any time to lower the cost of living.”