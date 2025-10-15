Trump on Mamdani: ‘He hates Jewish people and yet he’s got Jewish people supporting him’

This piece first ran as part of The Countdown, our daily newsletter rounding up all the developments in the New York City mayor’s race. Sign up here to get it in your inbox. There are 20 days to the election.

President Donald Trump renewed his attacks on Mamdani on Tuesday, calling him “down and dirty,” a “communist” and anti-Jewish.

“He hates Jewish people and yet he’s got Jewish people supporting him,” Trump said during a press conference with Argentinian President Javier Milei. A recent Marist poll showed Jewish voters evenly divided between Mamdani and Cuomo.

Trump has regularly expressed disbelief that Jews would vote for Democrats or against him, given what he has argued is a clear track record of antisemitism on the left and his own support for Israel.

Trump didn’t have kind words for Mamdani’s opponents, either. He said the frontrunner’s victory would be “a fluke” because he was running against “failed people.”

Trump also reiterated his threats to cut New York’s federal funding and deploy federal troops to the city, as he did in Chicago and Washington, D.C., if Mamdani is elected.