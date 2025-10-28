Neo-Nazis raise money for Georgia man wearing Nazi uniform who allegedly assaulted UGA student

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

A Georgia man wearing a Nazi uniform was arrested last week after allegedly assaulting a University of Georgia student outside a bar, in an incident that has gone viral on social media.

A noted white supremacist is taking credit for helping the alleged assailant, Kenneth Leland Morgan, make bail after several days.

The altercation, which took place outside Cutter’s Pub in downtown Athens, began after the assailant was allegedly denied entry to the bar and asked to leave, according to UGA student newspaper Red and Black.

Morgan, who was born in 1992, was then confronted by two women outside of the bar, one of whom was Jewish, and the group got into a “yelling match” over his Nazi uniform, the victim, Grace Lang, told the Red and Black.

Lang, a 23-year old UGA student, attempted to intervene in the confrontation and reached to rip off Morgan’s red swastika armband, after which he hit her in the face with a glass pitcher, according to video of the assault circulating on social media.

“His blatant attempt to instill fear and create outrage in the community was what sparked the issue,” Lang told the Red and Black. “I grabbed the armband, not him, to remove a hate symbol. The bar we were at doesn’t even have glass pitchers, and I have no clue where he brought it from. I didn’t see it in his hand, but he was clearly ready to use it against anyone.”

Lang sustained a broken nose and a black eye from the assault, and told the Red and Black she received four stitches on her nose bridge in the emergency room.

“We are horrified by the actions of an individual who, while in downtown Athens wearing a Nazi uniform, assaulted a female University of Georgia student. The man is not a student and is not affiliated with the University,” the university said in a statement. “Members of UGA’s Student Care and Outreach team are in contact with our student who was assaulted in this off-campus incident, as well as other students who witnessed this heinous antisemitic behavior.”

Local Jewish leaders denounced the incident. “The Nazi symbol is the symbol of absolute evil. It’s the symbol of hate,” Rabbi Michoel Refson, co-director of Chabad-UGA, told local media, noting that his grandmother survived Auschwitz. “It’s painful, it’s upsetting, it’s hurtful.”

Morgan was later apprehended by police and booked on suspicion of two misdemeanor counts of simple battery and one felony count of aggravated assault. The Athens-Clarke County Police Department did not immediately respond to an inquiry by the Jewish Telegraphic Agency about the incident.

There are signs that Morgan is becoming a cause célèbre for neo-Nazis in the United States. The white supremacist Paul Miller, who gained notoriety for making hate-filled videos while wearing Nazi garb, said on social media that he was working to secure Morgan’s release and directed followers to a crowdfunding campaign that he said was from Morgan directly.

“I am in contact with @GasChambers,” Miller tweeted on Sunday, referring to an X account that says it has raised money for . “We are going to pay the bail for Kenneth in the next few days he will be free. Gaschamber was very kind and gracious.We just spoke on the phone.We are going to get kenneth out very soon.”

On Monday morning, Morgan was held in the Clarke County Jail on $1,500 bond, but by Monday evening, he had been removed from the jail’s online registry of inmates.

Miller said the donation campaign was needed because Morgan had lost his job over the incident. The crowdfunding campaign, on a site that bills itself as a Christian alternative to GoFundMe and is reportedly popular among extremists, has raised more than $5,000 so far, with donors listed as “White Power,” “Joseph Goebbels” and “H3il H1tler.”

The incident is not the only recent Nazi controversy to roil the UGA campus. In January, UGA students staged a protest against the reinstatement of a professor in the engineering college, George Raymond Haynie III, who was placed on leave after allegedly hosting a neo-Nazi event on his property.

In April, after the school established an advisory committee on Jewish student life, it was awarded an “A” grade by the Anti-Defamation League for its efforts to combat campus antisemitism.