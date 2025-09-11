Spain’s prime minister draws criticism after saying lack of nuclear weapons limits role in stopping Gaza war

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez lamented his country’s lack of “nuclear weapons” while announcing sanctions against Israel over the war in Gaza.

“Spain, as you know, doesn’t have nuclear bombs, nor aircraft carriers, nor large oil reserves,” said Sánchez in a speech posted to X earlier this week. “We alone can’t stop the Israeli offensive, but that doesn’t mean we won’t stop trying because there are causes worth fighting for even if it’s not in our sole power to win them.”

The comments have raised eyebrows among some pro-Israel voices who said Sánchez had revealed an ambition of attacking Israel. “These disgusting and inflammatory comments have violently ripped off the mask of Prime Minister Sánchez, who claims to be acting on behalf of humanitarian intentions, when his secret desire appears to be militarily attacking Israel, even with the use of weapons of mass destruction,” Sacha Roytman, CEO of the Combat Antisemitism Movement, said in a statement.

Sánchez’s comment came as he unveiled a slew of Spanish sanctions against Israel, including an arms embargo, a ban on ships carrying fuel for Israel’s armed forces from passing through Spanish ports, an increase in humanitarian aid to Gaza and a bar on entry to Spain of individuals participating in what he said was a “genocide” against Palestinians.

Israel has vehemently denied allegations of genocide as they have gained traction in recent months.

Sánchez’s announcement drew immediate condemnation from Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar, who wrote in a post on X that the Spanish government was “leading a hostile anti-Israeli line, with wild rhetoric dripping with hatred.” He said he was banning multiple Spanish government officials, including the deputy prime minister, Yolanda Díaz, from entering Israel.

In his speech, Sánchez also underscored his government’s support for Israel’s existence. “The Jewish people have suffered countless persecutions, deserve to have their own state, and to feel secure. That is why the Spanish government has condemned Hamas’ attacks from day one,” he said.

He also said the death toll in Gaza, which Gaza health officials say stand at about 64,000 out of a population of more than 2 million, showed that Israel’s response there was “not self-defense, it is not even an attack — it is the extermination of a defenseless people and a violation of every international law.”

The sanctions marks a new low in diplomatic ties between Spain and Israel, which curdled in May 2024 when Spain announced alongside Ireland and Norway that it would recognize Palestinian statehood. Since then, several more influential European countries have said they plan to recognize Palestinian statehood at this month’s United Nations General Assembly in New York.