Cuomo narrows Mamdani’s lead, as older voters flock to the polls for early voting

There is one week to the election.

Who are the early voters heading in droves to the polls? Data indicates that most of them so far are older New Yorkers — an encouraging sign for Andrew Cuomo, according to Gothamist.

Voters over 55 made up more than 50% of the turnout in the first two days of early voting this weekend. Recent polling from Quinnipiac indicates that Cuomo is tied with Zohran Mamdani for voters aged 50 to 64, while he has a slight lead with his fellow boomers over 65.

Meanwhile, Mamdani has a significant lead with voters under 49 years old.

Mamdani told reporters that he wasn’t worried about the surge of older voters, but his campaign said differently in an email to his supporters on Monday.

“We’re 3 days into early voting, turnout is already 5 times higher than the 2021 mayoral election — and the highest number of early voters so far are in age brackets where Cuomo either ties or leads Zohran in the latest polls,” said an email that urged Mamdani’s base to get out the vote.

During the primary, which Mamdani won, younger voters surged in early voting.