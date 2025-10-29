‘Jews for Zohran’ knock doors as Mamdani’s past IDF comments resurface

This piece first ran as part of The Countdown, our daily newsletter rounding up all the developments in the New York City mayor’s race. Sign up here to get it in your inbox. There are 6 days to the election.

Jewish New Yorkers who support Zohran Mamdani are pushing back on the narrative that he threatens their safety, with dozens canvassing on the heavily Jewish Upper West Side over the weekend.

Andrew Cuomo has centered the accusation that Mamdani would endanger Jews in his closing pitch to voters. But a group of canvassers wearing “New York Jews for Zohran” T-shirts said that Cuomo misunderstood the city’s Jewish population, according to The New York Times.

Cuomo was “flattening” Jews, said Beth Miller, the political director of Jewish Voice for Peace, a progressive anti-Zionist organization that has endorsed Mamdani. “He is talking about the Jewish community as though we have one political opinion and one voice. And that’s simply not true,” said Miller.

Another JVP organizer, Eliza Klein, said the group aimed to show that Mamdani had “not fringe but mass Jewish support.” Recent polling indicates that Cuomo leads Mamdani with Jewish voters, though his margin has varied from 4% to 31% in different surveys.

Cuomo has escalated his accusations against Mamdani in recent weeks. Last week, he described Mamdani’s “arrogance and antisemitism” at a synagogue event. He also told The Forward that concerns about Mamdani among Jews were “frighteningly high,” making them “more motivated than I have ever seen them in politics.”

The “New York Jews for Zohran” are up against a chorus of prominent Jewish New Yorkers urging mobilization against Mamdani, along with more than 1,000 rabbis nationwide.

In an ad shared Tuesday by the progressive group Jews for Racial and Economic Justice, a group of women rabbis said they were “among the thousands of Jewish New Yorkers who’ve been out door-knocking and phone-banking to elect Zohran Mamdani.”