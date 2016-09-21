Shimon Peres’ condition remains unchanged a week after stroke

JERUSALEM (JTA) — Treatment for former Israeli President Shimon Peres, who suffered a massive stroke a week ago, remains unchanged following the results of a CT scan.

Peres, 93, remains in serious but stable condition, his office said Wednesday in a statement.

The statement said that the ninth president of Israel has made “advancements” toward breathing by himself.

Taking that into consideration, the statement said, “the president’s medical team has decided to continue a conservative treatment plan and constant monitoring of his neurological status.”

Peres was taken to Sheba Medical Center Oct 13 after telling his doctor that he felt weak. He had a pacemaker implanted a week prior.

He was put on anesthesia and a respirator following the stroke to aid in recovery.

Peres was diagnosed in July with atrial fibrillation, an irregular heart rhythm. In January, the veteran statesman had a heart attack and then cardiac angioplasty to open a blocked artery. He was hospitalized twice more with chest pains.

Peres, who retired as president in 2014 after more than half a century in public life, including a stint as prime minister, won the 1994 Nobel Peace Prize with the late Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin and the late Palestinian Authority President Yasser Arafat.

He has been very active since retiring as president, especially in his work with the Peres Center for Peace, which he founded.