Alon Shaya’s challah recipe

Alon Shaya, executive chef and partner at New Orleans restaurants Domenica, Pizza Domenica and Shaya, and named best chef in the South by the James Beard Foundation

For Shaya, challah is central to the Rosh Hashanah festivities.

“I love keeping our traditions alive,” he said. “Challah is such a key part of the celebration — both as a symbol of the year’s cycle, and because it’s just so delicious.”