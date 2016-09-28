Andrew Zimmern’s chopped liver recipe

Andrew Zimmern, chef, writer and creator/host of the Travel Channel’s “Bizarre Foods” franchise

The dish that defines the TV host’s Rosh Hashanah table is his grandmother’s chopped liver.

“Nothing signals the turn of the season more than our Rosh Hashanah family meals,” Zimmern told JTA. “I make my grandmother’s recipes at our Seder and then I don’t cook any of them again until Rosh Hashanah. The demolition of my first batch of Henriette’s chopped liver is all of my own doing, usually alone in the kitchen, and then I have to make a second batch for everyone else. Food is culture. And we all live on through it.”

HENRIETTE’S CHOPPED CHICKEN LIVER

(Courtesy of Andrew Zimmern)

Ingredients:

2 large eggs

Ice

2 tablespoons unsalted butter

1/2 cup rendered chicken fat (schmaltz) (See Note)

1 onion, finely chopped

2 pounds chicken livers, trimmed

Kosher salt and freshly ground pepper

2 tablespoons finely chopped parsley

Matzah, for serving



Preparation:

1. In a small saucepan, cover the eggs with cold water and bring to a boil; cook over moderate heat for 10 minutes. Drain the eggs and immediately fill the pan with cold water. Add ice and let the eggs stand until chilled. Drain the eggs, peel and coarsely chop.

2. In a very large skillet, melt the butter in 1/4 cup of the chicken fat. Add the onion and cook over moderately low heat, stirring occasionally, until softened and just starting to brown, about 10 minutes. Season the livers with salt and pepper and add them to the skillet. Cook over moderately high heat, turning occasionally, until barely pink inside, about 8 minutes.

3. Scrape the mixture into the bowl of a food processor and let cool slightly. Add the chopped eggs and pulse until the livers are finely chopped but not completely smooth. Add the parsley and the remaining 1/4 cup of chicken fat and pulse to combine. Season with salt and pepper.

4. Transfer the chicken liver to a bowl. Press plastic wrap onto the surface and refrigerate until chilled, about 45 minutes. (The chopped liver can also be refrigerated overnight.) Serve with the matzah.

Note: Rendered chicken fat (schmaltz) is available in the refrigerated section of most supermarkets.

Editor’s note: This recipe is not kosher. For information on kashering liver, click here.