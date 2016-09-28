Lior Lev Sercarz’s spiced honey cake recipe

Lior Lev Sercarz is the owner of La Boite, an upscale spice shop in New York, and author of “The Art of Blending” and the forthcoming “The Spice Companion.”

“Rosh Hashanah has always been about family for me, and this honey cake is my take on a favorite food from my childhood from around this time,” said Sercarz, who grew up on a kibbutz in Israel. “I add spices like I do in all of my cooking, use silan (date honey) to modernize the recipe and reflect the season, and olive oil to connect my family here in New York City to my father’s groves back home in the Galilee.”