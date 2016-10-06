Jews from around the world record Rosh Hashanah song

A new Rosh Hashanah song is making the rounds on the Internet — and it includes singing by members of Jewish communities around the world.

The 92nd Street Y, the New York-based Jewish community center and cultural mecca, released “A New Year” last Wednesday ahead of the Jewish New Year. Since then, the video had been viewed 5.3 million times on Facebook and close to 100,000 times on YouTube.

Songwriter Michael Ochs, whose music has been performed by pop singer Josh Groban, wrote the lyrics for the song, which is performed by singers from all over the world — including New York, Tel Aviv, Melbourne and Buenos Aires.

Rabbi Peter Rubinstein, director of Jewish community at 92nd Street Y, envisioned the song as a way to bring together Jewish communities “to sing a new year song of hope.”