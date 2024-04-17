Rachel Goldberg-Polin, Alex Edelman among Jews on Time’s 2024 ‘Most Influential’ list

(JTA) — The mother of 23-year-old Israeli-American Hersh Goldberg-Polin, who was taken hostage by Hamas on Oct. 7, is one of nearly a dozen Jews on Time Magazine’s 100 “Most Influential” list, couched among comedians, writers, music producers, athletes, business executives, and politicians.

Since Oct. 7, Rachel Goldberg-Polin has become one of the most prominent and indefatigable voices advocating for the release of Israeli hostages held captive in Gaza. She has attended an audience with Pope Francis, Zoomed with President Joe Biden and spoken at the United Nations, in addition to cultivating a devoted following on social media.

“I want to thank TIME for my inclusion on the TIME100 and for recognizing the significance and gravity of the hostage crisis and the need for the world to advocate on their behalf, until each one is returned home,” Goldberg-Polin said in a statement.

“I pray this platform will help compel the world not to forsake these remaining 133 souls, who hail from 25 countries, 5 religions and range in age from 15 months to 86 years old, and who have now been held captive in Gaza for 194 days,” she added. “We must not turn a blind eye to the suffering of these human beings, along with the suffering of all innocents in Gaza.”

Other Jewish figures on this year’s list include comedian Alex Edelman; author James McBride; Larry Ellison, the co-founder of Oracle; and musician and producer Jack Antonoff. Here’s what you need to know about this year’s Jewish notables (and catch up on last year’s list here).

Not Jewish but … Javier Milei is the recently elected president of Argentina. He is Catholic but recently said at an event in Miami that his grandfather was told he was Jewish. Milei is close with Rabbi Shimon Axel Wahnish, whom he has nominated to be Argentina’s ambassador to Israel, and has said he hopes to convert to Judaism one day.