Eric Trump guests on radio show that had white supremacist interview his brother

WASHINGTON (JTA) — Eric Trump spoke on a syndicated radio show that once hosted a white supremacist who interviewed his brother, Donald Trump Jr.

Trump, who like his brothers and sisters often acts as a surrogate for his father, Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump, was interviewed Thursday on “Liberty Roundtable.” He and host Sam Bushman discussed this week’s vice presidential debates.

Apparently there was nothing offensive in the broadcast, but liberal groups, including People for the American Way, drew attention to Eric Trump’s participation in a show that the Trump campaign had previously disavowed.

An associate of Bushman, James Edwards, had interviewed Donald Trump Jr. about “political correctness” on “Liberty Roundtable” in March. Edwards, who runs a show, “The Political Cesspool,” which is also syndicated by Bushman, is a white supremacist.

At the time of the Donald Trump Jr. controversy, the Trump campaign said it was unaware of Edwards’ views and it condemned them.

Responding to a CNN query about the latest appearance by Eric Trump, the Trump campaign claimed – as it had in March – that it was unaware of the associations “The Liberty Roundtable” had with Edwards.

“Liberty Roundtable is a conservative program heard on radio stations and online, and dedicated to promoting the principles of the American founding,” the campaign told CNN. “We would never associate with any program that was even wrongly perceived to be affiliated with a message of hate.”