Haredi Orthodox girl, 8, burned in London by fireworks shot at Jewish children
News Brief

(JTA) — A haredi Orthodox girl, 8, suffered burns to her leg after a group of teenagers in London shot fireworks at her and other Jewish children.

Fire from the explosive also damaged the clothes of the girl, a visitor from Canada. The girl’s parents filed a complaint with the police in east London.

Surveillance video footage showed the loitering teens aiming the fireworks at the young Jews.

London Metropolitan Police told the London-based Jewish Chronicle that it was not treating the incident as a hate crime and no arrests had been made. The children were identifiably Jewish.

“It is an offense to throw or let off a firework in a street or public place, and this incident demonstrates the dangers of doing so,” a policeman said in a statement.

A video of the incident was released by the London Shomrim, a Jewish volunteer security organization.

A year ago, the 8-year-old son of a Hasidic rabbi died after he was hit by a car as he fled fireworks being aimed in his direction.

