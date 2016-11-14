Sarah Bard, Jewish outreach director for Clinton campaign, moving to Israel

(JTA) — Sarah Bard, the Jewish outreach director for the campaign of Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, is moving to Israel.

Bard, 36, was scheduled to move by next week, she told JTA last month. Her aliyah, to be with her Israeli fiancé, had been planned before the presidential election campaign.

She reportedly does not have a job waiting for her in Israel.

She visited Israel in May to participate in a Clinton fundraiser in Tel Aviv.

Bard also worked on Clinton’s 2008 Democratic primary campaign, losing to Barack Obama. Bard then worked on Obama’s presidential campaign.