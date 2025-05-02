Israel strikes near Damascus to signal defense of Syrian Druze, who are facing violence

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Israel announced that it had “attacked near the Presidential Palace in Damascus” in order to warn the new Syrian government against harming the country’s Druze population.

The Syrian government condemned the strike, which is Israel’s latest military action in Syria. After the fall of dictator Bashar Assad last year, Israel occupied a strip of territory in Syria, on its border, and has said it will remain there indefinitely to prevent attacks on its territory. It has also conducted airstrikes in the country, including, according to Syrian state media, late on Friday.

The strike near the president’s residence, announced Friday morning by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz, came after violence targeting the Druze population in Syria. Israel is also home to a Druze minority, many of whom serve in its military.

“This is a clear message to the Syrian regime,” the announcement said. “We will not allow the deployment of forces south of Damascus or any threat to the Druze community.”

Israel has also admitted several Syrian Druze for medical treatment, and on Friday Netanyahu met with Sheikh Mowafaq Tarif, an Israeli Druze leader.

