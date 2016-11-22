Anti-Semitic pamphlet sent to gay New York state senator

(JTA) — An anti-Semitic leaflet was sent to the home of a gay New York State senator days after swastikas were carved into his apartment building.

The leaflet that arrived at Brad Hoylman’s home on Saturday shows a black-hooded figure, labeled as “God’s Wrath,” brandishing a sword that has cut through the symbols of various religious, including Judaism and Islam. The image is captioned: “The Prophetic Judgment of Judaism and All False Religions and Orders.”

“False religious orders must perish…That goes for Judaism,” part of the text reads.

Hoylman, lives in a Fifth Avenue building in Lower Manhattan with his partner and their daughter, told the New York Daily News that he belongs to a synagogue but had not formally converted to Judaism. On Nov. 15. two swastikas were found carved into the building’s elevator door, an act Hoylman connected to the appointment of Stephen Bannon as a senior advisor to President-elect Donald Trump.

Hoylman told the Daily News that he has never received literature like that at his office or home and that he had filed a police report.

The newspaper identified the man who claimed to have sent the pamphlets, Brian Clayton Charles of Tucson, Arizona. He also has allegedly sent the same literature to Jewish institutions in Florida, Texas and California, Etzion Neuer of the Anti-Defamation League told the Daily News.

“I’d be lying to say I wasn’t concerned about it, and I’m not alone,” Hoylman said.