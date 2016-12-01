British Home Secretary pledges $17 million to protect Jewish institutions

(JTA) — British Home Secretary Amber Rudd pledged $17 million to protect Jewish schools, colleges, nurseries and synagogues in Britain.

Rudd made the pledge Wednesday at a UK-Israel conference in parliament, the London-based Telegraph reported.

Rudd said that she decided to fund guards for all Jewish institutions after receiving 924 reports of anti-Semitic incidents, including 86 violent assaults, last year.

“Let me be clear, any attack of that kind is one attack too many. Sadly the Jewish community knows all too well what it’s like to live with the threat from terrorism and hate crime,” Rudd said.

“We take the security of the Jewish community seriously, and we will continue to put in place the strongest possible measures to ensure the safety of this community – and all other communities too,” she added.