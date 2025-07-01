Report: Unilever cuts funding for Ben & Jerry’s foundation as it audits giving to progressive and pro-Palestinian causes

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Ben & Jerry’s parent company Unilever is cutting off millions in funding to the ice cream company’s charitable foundation after a probe begun in part due to the company’s donations to pro-Palestinian organizations, according to Semafor.

Unilever, ahead of plans to spin off Ben & Jerry’s along with its other ice cream brands, says the ice cream maker was impeding an audit of the foundation, which funds hundreds of left-leaning groups.

Peter ter Kulve, who runs Unilever’s ice cream business, told Ben & Jerry’s executives in an email seen by Semafor that the foundation’s trustees “have continued to resist basic oversight” and allegedly refused to provide audit documents.

“It represents a marked departure from the norms of charitable organizations, for whom transparency is typically a bedrock operating principle,” ter Kulve wrote.

The Ben & Jerry’s foundation distributed more than $5 million of Unilever’s money in 2022, according to Semafor. The audit focused in part on its grants to pro-Palestinian groups, including the Oakland Institute, a California-based nonprofit whose founder is a trustee of the Ben and Jerry’s Foundation.

The company, founded but no longer owned by two progressive Jews, has long wed the ice cream business to its left-wing politics. The cut to Ben & Jerry’s charitable donations marks the latest in a saga of tensions between the ice cream company and Unilever which escalated in 2021 when Ben & Jerry’s announced that it would stop selling its desserts in “Occupied Palestinian Territory.” Last month, the board of Ben & Jerry’s called Israel’s war in Gaza a “genocide” in a statement.

In April, Ben & Jerry’s co-founder Ben Cohen attempted to gather investors for a potential buy-back of the company ahead of its spin-off, but Unilever rebuffed Cohen’s efforts, saying that it would not sell Ben & Jerry’s as a stand-alone business.

The dispute over the ice cream company’s progressive stances ended up in Manhattan federal court in March when Ben & Jerry’s accused Unilever of axing its CEO Dave Stever over the brand’s social activism.

