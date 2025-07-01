Schumer and other Senate Democrats condemn the phrase ‘globalize the intifada’

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Minority Leader Chuck Shumer and several other Senate Democrats condemned the pro-Palestinian slogan “globalize the intifada” in response to a controversy surrounding NY mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani’s interpretation of the phrase.

In statements to Jewish Insider, Sens. Schumer, Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut, John Fetterman of Pennsylvania and Jacky Rosen of Nevada offered statements saying “Globalize the intifada” is a call to violence or, in Fetterman’s case, “deeply troubling.”

A spokesperson for Schumer, who had previously offered brief praise for Mamdani, condemned the phrase when asked about Mamdani’s statements that the phrase is “grounded in a belief in universal human rights.”

“Sen. Schumer condemns the phrase ‘Globalize the Intifada’ and believes it should not be used because it has such dangerous implications. As Senator Schumer said after the death of Karen Diamond, the attack in Boulder continues to serve as a grave reminder of the deadly consequences of the rise in antisemitism,” a spokesperson for Schumer told Jewish Insider, referencing the 82-year-old victim of the firebombing attack at a Boulder, Colorado demonstration for Israeli hostages who died from her wounds.

The spokesman said Schumer planned to meet with Mamdani, who on Tuesday was declared the winner of the Democratic primary and as a result is the heavy favorite in November’s general election.

The recent focus on “Globalize the intifada” came after Mamdani, a vocal critic of Israel, declined to condemn the phrase. In an interview with The Bulwark, he said he believed the phrase spoke to “a desperate desire for equality and equal rights in standing up for Palestinian human rights,” and said “intifada” was similar in meaning to the word “uprising” used to describe the Jewish revolt against the Nazis in the Warsaw Ghetto.

On Sunday, Mamdani again refused to condemn the phrase, although he told NBC’s Kristen Welker on “Meet the Press” that “that’s not language that I use.”

“The language that I use and the language that I will continue to use to lead this city is that which speaks clearly to my intent, which is an intent grounded in a belief in universal human rights,” continued Mamdani.

In his statement, Blumenthal stipulated that he was not familiar with Mamdani’s stance.

“I don’t know what [Mamdani’s] position is on it, but I certainly think that the call to spread the intifada is the kind of incitement that can lead to extremist violence,” said Blumenthal.

Rosen referenced the two violent intifadas, one beginning in 1987 and the other in 2000, when Palestinian suicide bombers unleashed attacks in Israel and rioters clashed with Israeli security. In total, over 1,100 Israelis and more than 6,000 Palestinians died during the intifadas.

“At a time when antisemitism is rising at alarming rates in the U.S., leaders of both parties have an obligation to stand up, speak clearly, and unequivocally condemn hatred and bigotry in every form,” Rosen said in her statement.

“The intifadas were periods marked by unspeakable violence and terror against innocent Israelis, and it should not be a difficult decision for anyone to condemn the antisemitic call to globalize these violent attacks. Our words matter — and in moments like this, silence is not an option,” she continued.

“I’m not a member of the Jewish community or a NYC voter. Personally, I would never use or defend this deeply troubling phrase,” Fetterman said.

Last week, New York Democratic Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand called on Mamdani to denounce the phrase. New York Democratic Rep. Ritchie Torres called the slogan “deeply offensive” and said that “every elected official, without exception, should condemn it.” during an interview on CNN Monday.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Email

