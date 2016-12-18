Israeli grassroots initiative raising money for Syrian refugees

JERUSALEM (JTA) — An Israeli grassroots initiative is raising money to purchase emergency supplies to help purchase and distribute supplies for Syrian children affected by the civil war in that country.

The “Just Beyond the Border” campaign was launched by Israeli civilians on Thursday evening on a fundraising page on the Mimoona crowd funding website with an initial goal of 600,000 shekels or about $155,000. Nearly 72 hours later, nearly 480,000 shekels or about $124,000 had been pledged by 2875 donors.

The first step of the initiative will be to raise funds and purchase emergency supplies including food, medication and supplies for the winter and ensure they get to refugees from the conflict who are still in Syria.

The emergency equipment, including food, medicine and supplies, will be purchased in Israel and will be transferred under the auspices of the Israel Flying Aid organization, which will work with the relevant authorities to get the aid to the children who need it most, according to organizers.

“As an Israeli child I grew up asking where the world was when we needed them most. As a Jew I always knew that I was expected to be there, to help and lend a hand. There is no nation that knows better than us how lethal apathy can be. We launched this project to provide a path for action for any citizen who wanted to help. I believe the people of Israel are caring and compassionate and will donate to help the children and families who are just beyond our border with nowhere to run to. The world is watching, considering its options, but as an Israeli, a Jew and a neighbour I can’t just stand by,” organizer Yoav Bakshi Yeivin, a Jerusalem city council member, said in a statement.