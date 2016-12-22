JetBlue passenger removed from flight after harassing Ivanka Trump, children

(JTA) — A JetBlue passenger harassed Ivanka Trump, who was flying coach with her three children, and was removed from the flight by airline personnel.

The passenger, who was holding his own child in his arms, started screaming at Trump before the plane took off Thursday from John F. Kennedy International Airport, TMZ reported.

“Your father is ruining the country,” the passenger shouted, according to TMZ. He also reportedly said: “Why is she on our flight? She should be flying private.”

TMZ, quoting another passenger on the flight, said Trump, who is Jewish, attempted to distract her children with crayons.

JetBlue said in a statement: “The decision to remove a customer from a flight is not taken lightly. If the crew determines that a customer is causing conflict on the aircraft, the customer will be asked to deplane, especially if the crew feels the situation runs the risk of escalation during flight. Our team worked to re-accommodate the party on the next available flight.”

TMZ reported that an hour before the incident, the wife of the passenger removed from the flight had tweeted: “Ivanka and Jared at JFK T5, flying commercial. My husband chasing them down to harass them.”