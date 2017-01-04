Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration

(JTA) — A Jewish real estate developer who is friends with Jared Kushner reportedly is joining Donald Trump’s administration as assistant to the president.

Reed Cordish, a partner at his family’s real estate and entertainment firm, The Cordish Companies, co-hosted a fundraiser for Trump’s presidential campaign in October, according to Jewish Insider, which first reported on Cordish joining the Trump administration. Cordish is in his early 40s.

Kushner’s wife and the president-elect’s daughter Ivanka Trump introduced Cordish and his now-wife, Margaret Katz.

Cordish’s father, David, the chairman and CEO of The Cordish Companies, and the president-elect are friends. The two met during the mediation process of a lawsuit in which Trump sued The Cordish Companies.

David Cordish also is a board member of the American Israel Public Affairs Committee, a prominent lobbying group on behalf of Israel.