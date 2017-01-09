Anti-Semitic note with yellow Star of David left on car of Maryland couple

(JTA) — A couple in Maryland said they found an anti-Semitic note including a drawing of a Nazi yellow Star of David with the word “Jude” written in it.

The note was left on their car days after they hung a Black Lives Matter flag on the window of their home, BuzzFeed reported Sunday, a day after the note was left for the couple. The note refers to the movement.

Sonya and Mikey Franklin, who moved to the U.S. from London, also reported that their home in Rockville was vandalized with toilet paper and eggs. Franklin posted a copy of the letter on Twitter.

This note was left on my car this morning in Rockville, MD because I'm Jewish and I support #blacklivesmatter. Yes, that's a yellow star. pic.twitter.com/5Jd4gZfvG8 — Mikey Franklin (@mikeyfranklin) January 7, 2017

A Rockville Police Department spokesman told BuzzFeed that the incident is classified as a “possible hate crime and will be investigated as such,” though the detective interviewed said he did not know what “Jude” meant.

The couple had been forced by their condo association to remove the Black Lives Matter sign on Friday, a day before the attack, though a sign for the movement remained visible in their car.

Franklin later tweeted that he did not believe the police were taking him seriously. “What should I do about this? I’m literally being gaslit by the police after reporting an antisemitic hate crime,” he tweeted.