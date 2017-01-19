American-Israelis to rally in Tel Aviv in solidarity with DC Women’s March

JERUSALEM (JTA) — A solidarity rally to coincide with with the upcoming Women’s March on Washington will be held in front of the U.S. embassy in Tel Aviv.

The rally is scheduled to take place on Saturday night and will coincide with the march in Washington, D.C.

Hundreds of Israeli Americans are expected to take part in the rally, which is being organized via an invitation-only Facebook page called Pantsuit Nation Israel, which has more than 1,200 members.

“Founded in the spirit of Pantsuit Nation and its message that storytelling sparks change, we are a supportive community of Americans living in Israel who are motivated by Hillary Rodham Clinton’s life of public service and dedication to progressive values,” the group’s Facebook page says. “We recognize our unique ability to represent a progressive American voice in Israel that rejects the normalization of hate in the American public discourse.”

Rally organizer Mindy Goldberg, a resident of the central Israel city of Modiin, who moved to Israel nine years ago, told VOX that the rally will be “nonpolitical” and “nonpartisan,” and local issues will not be discussed or debated.