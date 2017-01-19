Israel receives first Arrow 3 rocket interceptors

JERUSALEM (JTA) — The Israeli Air Force received the first advanced interceptors of the Arrow 3 missile defense system, which is being jointly developed by the United States and Israel.

The rockets, worth about $2.2 million each, were delivered Wednesday, according to reports in the Israeli media.

The Arrow 3 missiles were designed to enable interception of ballistic missiles beyond the earth’s atmosphere. Interception at that altitude enables missiles carrying nuclear warheads to be blocked farther from Israel and increases the overall odds of interception.

The American aviation firm Boeing and the U.S. Department of Defense are working together on the project, which is being run by Israel Aircraft Industries, a state-owned company. The missiles are being developed with U.S. funding.

The long-range interceptor missiles passed their first challenge in December 2015, after an unsuccessful test the prior year.

Israel also receives funding from the United States for the Iron Dome anti-missile program and the David’s Sling anti-missile program.