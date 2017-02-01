Reports: Former Rep. Anthony Weiner could face child pornography charges
News Brief

Anthony Weiner and Huma Abedin at a news conference in New York City at which Weiner acknowledged that he engaged in lewd online conversations with a woman after his resignation from Congress, July 23, 2013.(John Moore/Getty Images)

(JTA) — Federal prosecutors are considering bringing child pornography charges against former New York Rep. Anthony Weiner, according to reports.

Both The Wall Street Journal and the New York Post broke the news late Tuesday, citing unnamed sources, including law enforcement officials.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Manhattan launched an investigation into Weiner’s alleged sexting with a minor in September. The FBI reportedly also is investigating Weiner’s relationship with the teen.

The allegations, which first appeared in the Daily Mail, include that Weiner sent explicit texts to an unnamed 15-year-old girl for months. The former New York congressman was involved in two previous scandals involving “sexting” since 2011, when he resigned from the House of Representatives

Weiner, who is Jewish and was close to the pro-Israel community’s right wing hile in Congress, is married to a former top aide to Hillary Clinton, Huma Abedin. The couple separated in August.

The Wall Street Journal reported that prosecutors are considering a receipt of child pornography charge, which carries a five-year mandatory minimum sentence, and a possession of child pornography charge, which has no minimum sentence. It also reported that “people familiar with the discussions” confirmed that Weiner’s attorneys had met with federal prosecutors in Manhattan.

